“Stop trying to sing like Beyoncé”: Chloe Bailey singing at Urban One Honors sparks mixed reactions online

Chloe Bailey, the American singer-songwriter, recently went viral over her performance at the sixth annual Urban One Honors: Best in Black award show in Atlanta.

The 25-year-old closed the award ceremony with a stunning rendition of Feel Me Cry, which is housed on her debut solo album, In Pieces. The track was released on March 31, 2023, as per People.

As per Harper's Bazaar, Bailey accepted the Generation Next Honor award at the event. Netizens shared their thoughts on the singer's performance, with many complimenting Chloe's talent, while others drew comparisons to legends like Beyoncé.

Chloe Bailey goes viral for her performance at the Urban One Honors 'Best in Black' award show

Chloe Bailey, the 25-year-old singer, born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States, attended the Urban One Honors ceremony this Friday. The singer's ensemble was covered in shiny sequins on the purple carpet.

Chloe Bailey looked captivating in the floor-length, figure-hugging halter centerpiece by Retrofête. The dress had an open back and was covered in mesmerizing rhinestones. She completed the look with matching opera gloves, silver open-toe platform pumps, and diamond stud earrings. For the makeup, she chose a smoky eye and nude lip and styled her hair in hip-length braids, as per Teen Vogue.

During the ceremony, Chloe Bailey won the Generation Next Honor. According to Urban One Honors's website, the award is given to:

"individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on the arts, media, music, and the community."

As per IMDb, she also performed for the audience at the award show wearing a white satin nightgown, along with a long cloak with feathers covering the outfit. The actress posted about her experience on her X account saying:

"Performing feel me cry live with a band felt too good!!!"

Netizens were quick to judge Chloe's performance. Some of the reactions are given below.

During the ceremony, Chloe Bailey took to the stage to give a speech for her Generation Next Honor award. She spoke at the event:

"This is so cool. What an incredible honor to be here. What a night for R&B and Gospel music. This award is so special to me because this show right here is for us. Yes, it is! Thank you, Cathy Hughes. Thank you for twenty years of support and growing the culture. Thank you to everyone in the room for making space for us brothers and sisters just getting into the party."

The singer then thanked her sister, Halle Bailey. The duo rose to fame together, as Chloe x Halle, releasing two studio albums, as per PEOPLE. She also appreciated her manager, godmother, and her team, along with Beyoncé. In 2015, Queen Bee signed Chloe x Halle to a five-year contract with her music label, Parkwood Entertainment, effectively making them her musical protégées, as per Teen Vogue.

Alongside Chloe Bailey, several other artists received their awards at the event. Dionne Warwick was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Honoree, singer Frankie Beverly took home the Living Legend honor, while producer Donald Lawrence got the Inspirational Impact award, as per Entertainment Tonight.