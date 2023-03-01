Chloe Bailey Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more 

Chloe Bailey, the American singer-songwriter and sister of actress Halley Bailey, announced her debut solo headlining tour, scheduled from April 11, 2023, to May 3, 2023.

The singer-songwriter made the announcement of the tour, which is in support of her upcoming debut album In Pieces, set to release on March 31, 2023, via a post on her official Instagram page, stating:

"i’m headlining my very own solo tour 🥹🥹 performing all the songs from the new album.. yall i’m so excited."

Promoter Presale will be available from March 1, 2023, at 10.00 am CST. Live Nation Presale will be available from March 1, 2023, at 10.00 am local time and can be accessed via the code CHORUS. General tickets will be available from March 3, 2023, at 10.00 am local time and are priced at $125 plus processing fees.

Tickets and presales can be accessed from www.ticketmaster.com, www.axs.com, as well as www.livenation.com and the singer's official website, https://www.chloebailey.net.

Chloe Bailey is building on her success.

The singer has recently been racking up successes with her solo music endeavors, first performing the national anthem at the baseball 2022 World Series and then performing at the Black Music Collective Grammy event in early 2023.

The complete list of dates and venues for the tour, which will cover Canada and the US, is given below:

April 11, 2023: -Chicago, Illinois, at The Riviera Theatre

April 13, 2023 - Detroit, Michigan, at The The Fillmore

April 14, 2023 - Toronto, Ontario, at The Rebel

April 17, 2023 - Boston, Massachusetts, at The House of Blues

April 18, 2023 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at The Fillmore

April 20, 2023 - New York, New York, at The Terminal 5

April 23, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia, at The Eastern

April 25, 2023 - Houston, Texas, at The House of Blues

April 26, 2023 - Dallas, Texas, at The House of Blues

April 30, 2023 - Sacramento, California, at The Sol Blume Festival 2023

May 3, 2023 - Los Angeles, California at The The Novo

Tracing Chloe Bailey's career

Chloe Elizabeth Bailey, also known by her stage name Chloe, was born on July 1, 1998, in Mableton, Georgia. She and her sister Halle Bailey were introduced to music by their dad. They began performing publicly on their YouTube channel as the duo Chloe x Halle, starting with covers of pop songs, including a cover of Beyoncé's Best Thing I Never Had.

The duo first gained public with their Youtube covers, winning season 5 of The Next Big Thing and appearing on The Ellen Show in 2012. Building on that popularity, they released their first project, Uncovered, in September 2013, gaining the attention of Beyonce, who signed the duo to her label, Parkwood Entertainment.

Chloe would work with her sister as part of the duo for the next several years, releasing two EPs and two critically acclaimed albums, The Kids Are Alright in 2018 and Ungodly Hour in 2020.

In August 2021, the singer released her debut solo single, Have Mercy, to critical acclaim. She followed it up with her performance as one of the main characters in the science-fiction audio drama Electric Easy.

The singer released her second single, Treat Me, in April 2022. The song received positive reviews upon release, debuting at number 40 on the Billboard 100 chart, which was followed by the release of her third single, Pray It Away, on January 27, 2023.

