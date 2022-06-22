Fans praise Kep1er's Yujin as she sends gift to her parents from her income

On June 21, 2022, Kep1er's Yujin was lauded by fans when she bought gifts for her parents with the earnings she made from the group's promotions - her first salary in seven years.

The gift included hanwoo beef and funds for an Outback Steakhouse meal. In an appreciation post, Yujin's mother expressed her gratitude for the present and said that she had received the presents in May. She also mentioned how much she missed her daughter:

“You are my daughter whom I don't see often but I am grateful that you are taking such good care of us. I love you.”

When a netizen shared the Instagram post by Yujin's mother, it sparked interest among fans, who appreciated the singer's thoughtful gesture.

Kep1er's Yujin earns recognition from fans after sending a meaningful present to her parents

After news of the gift spread among fans, many praised the young K-pop idol for the gesture.

According to a Korean media outlet, the netizen who shared the aforementioned Instagram post, also went on to write:

"She gifted her family with hanwoo beef & her parents with Outback so that they can go on a date. She did not receive income during her CLC days, but she must have received income while promoting with Kep1er. So touching, I am tearing up TTT. Yujin bunny hwaiting.”

In response to the post, another netizen noted that Kep1er has gained international followers thanks to their audition program. The K-pop girl group's debut album also sold 20,000 copies in its first week, leading fans to hope that the group continues down this path of success.

Yujin's thoughtful present to a contestant on Girls Planet 999

During her participation in the Girls Planet 999 survival program, Yujin drew attention not only because of her talent, but also because of her kind-heartedness. Cai Bing, a contestant on the program, earlier stated on an online live stream that she had received a present from Yujin.

Cai Bing showed her followers the gift, which was an autographed copy of CLC's album, HELICOPTER. Cai Bing's team had performed on the HELICOPTER track during the show's first round, making the gift even more meaningful.

Meanwhile, Kep1er's first album, DOUBLAST, debuted at number three on the global iTunes album chart and number eleven on the European album chart. The group also charted in the top three in a number of countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, Singapore, and others.

