Kevin Costner's two-part Horizon: An American Saga gets release dates with an official trailer 

Kevin Costner has recently shared the official trailer for his upcoming Western epic Horizon: An American Saga. This four-part series is set in the post-Civil War era and is different from Costner's previous work in the Paramount Network's Yellowstone. The highly anticipated saga promises to deliver a cinematic experience that has gunfights, romance, and conflicts between cavalry soldiers and indigenous people.

As reported by Variety, Kevin Costner's Horizon series, which he co-wrote, directed, and starred in, has been a 30-year-long project. The first chapter of the movie series is slated to be released on June 28, followed by the second one just two months later (August 16). The third and fourth parts haven't been shot yet.

Even though the release strategy is unconventional, the movies have already made a significant impact, contributing $100 million to Utah's economy where they were filmed.

Kevin Costner on the Horizon: An American Saga series

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Costner talked about how no one wanted to make the Horizon film series. He said:

“When no one wanted to make the first one, I got the bright idea to make four. So I don’t know what’s wrong with me. But I wanted it to step away from what we usually see in Westerns where there’s a town that’s already there. No one knows how [the town] came to be. There’s a guy comes in off the horizon, if you will. "

He continued:

"We don’t know much about him, except that he has some skills he’d like to put behind him and this town ends up needing those stills desperately … Too often, it’s just a convenience for the hero guy to knock down a dumb guy.”

In the same conversation, Kevin Costner was asked which was harder: making Horizon: An American Saga or his Oscar-winning film Dances With Wolves? He said that Horizon was tougher because he spent six years writing it. He said,

“This is by far the biggest struggle. I shot Dances in 106 days. I shot the movie you’re just seeing right now in 52. I learned a lot and I was able to use every trick in the book to bring this movie to an audience — and there’s four of them.”

The Cast of Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner

Sienna Miller

Michael Angarano

Jena Malone

Sam Worthington

Michael Rooker

Jeff Fahey

Isabelle Fuhrman

Will Patton

Abbey Lee

Horizon: An American Saga Part 1 is scheduled to hit theaters on June 28.