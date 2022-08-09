Kiely Rodni missing case: Search for teenager intensifies as friends launch GoFundMe to increase reward for information

On Sunday, California authorities announced that 16-year-old Kiely Rodni has been reported missing. As per the Placer County Sheriff's Department, Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, in the early hours of Saturday. The party had over 100 attendees.
In response to the disappearance, Rodni's friend Amie Quirarte launched a GoFundMe, raising money to increase the reward for any information linked to the potential whereabouts of the teen.
Quirarte wrote:
"We hope this will encourage more people to come forward with any information that can help bring this sweet girl home."
She added:
"Right now, the reward is $5,000. Let's get that number higher and bring her home."
The GoFundMe plea has currently raised more than $20,000.
The disappearance of Kiely Rodni
As per Newsweek, the Placer County Sheriff's Department suspects Kiely Rodni may have been the victim of an abduction.
In an interview with KTXL, a local radio station, a Placer County Sherriff's spokesman said:
"(We are) treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle."
In response to the disappearance, the teen's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, made a statement to the public through the Placer County Sheriff's Twitter account
She said:
"We just want her home. We're so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much."
She added:
"Kiely, we love you, and if you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you. If anybody else out there, if you know where she is, if you know anything about where she might be, if you have any ideas or thoughts, please come forward and share them."
Lindsey Rodni-Nieman also clarified that her priority is finding Kiely rather than apprehending anyone who may be involved in the case.
She added:
"We're not looking to bust anybody else or get anybody in trouble. We just want to see our daughter home."
In light of this, the Placer County Sheriff set up an anonymous tip line for people to report any information on Rodni's disappearance without fear of scrutiny or persecution.
In a Facebook Post, the authorities stated:
"(We have) set up a tip line for anyone who may have any information on Kiely Rodni, the teen who went missing early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground."
It added:
"Anyone with any information can call (530) 581-6320 Option 7. You can remain anonymous."
The Independent reported that Kiely Rodni is 5'7 and 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top and green pants. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, has the license plate 8YUR127.