Kiely Rodni missing case: Search for teenager intensifies as friends launch GoFundMe to increase reward for information

On Sunday, California authorities announced that 16-year-old Kiely Rodni has been reported missing. As per the Placer County Sheriff's Department, Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, in the early hours of Saturday. The party had over 100 attendees.

Rose @901Lulu Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party with over 100 people. Some of these kids are college students. There’s no way that nobody knows what happened to this 16 year old child. Parents need to encourage everyone to come forward. #MissingChild Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party with over 100 people. Some of these kids are college students. There’s no way that nobody knows what happened to this 16 year old child. Parents need to encourage everyone to come forward. #MissingChild https://t.co/D2Be3EwnCa

In response to the disappearance, Rodni's friend Amie Quirarte launched a GoFundMe, raising money to increase the reward for any information linked to the potential whereabouts of the teen.

Quirarte wrote:

"We hope this will encourage more people to come forward with any information that can help bring this sweet girl home."

She added:

"Right now, the reward is $5,000. Let's get that number higher and bring her home."

🦋🫶🏽LEG🅰️CY🦋🫶🏽 @iamlegacy23 #KielyRodni | was this reported to LE? If not— please let me know I will call myself and report this. @PlacerSheriff #KielyRodni | was this reported to LE? If not— please let me know I will call myself and report this. @PlacerSheriff https://t.co/jPRPmKKmhE

The GoFundMe plea has currently raised more than $20,000.

The disappearance of Kiely Rodni

As per Newsweek, the Placer County Sheriff's Department suspects Kiely Rodni may have been the victim of an abduction.

Placer Sheriff @PlacerSheriff MISSING PERSON - Community Help Needed We need your help in locating missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee on 8/6. If you have any information contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office immediately: 530-886-5375. MISSING PERSON - Community Help NeededWe need your help in locating missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee on 8/6. If you have any information contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office immediately: 530-886-5375. ‼️MISSING PERSON - Community Help Needed‼️We need your help in locating missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni who was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground, in Truckee on 8/6. If you have any information contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office immediately: 530-886-5375. https://t.co/URhW4CGzge

In an interview with KTXL, a local radio station, a Placer County Sherriff's spokesman said:

"(We are) treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle."

In response to the disappearance, the teen's mother, Lindsey Rodni-Nieman, made a statement to the public through the Placer County Sheriff's Twitter account

She said:

"We just want her home. We're so scared and we miss her so much and we love her so much."

She added:

"Kiely, we love you, and if you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you. If anybody else out there, if you know where she is, if you know anything about where she might be, if you have any ideas or thoughts, please come forward and share them."

🦋🫶🏽LEG🅰️CY🦋🫶🏽 @iamlegacy23 #KielyRodni | In a party full of people, someone knows something & needs to start talking. This young lady is missing & needs to be found. There is a mom suffering every hour thinking about where’s her daughter is—thinking about her well-being. No one should go through this. TALK #KielyRodni | In a party full of people, someone knows something & needs to start talking. This young lady is missing & needs to be found. There is a mom suffering every hour thinking about where’s her daughter is—thinking about her well-being. No one should go through this. TALK https://t.co/zlFtWsaqPk

Lindsey Rodni-Nieman also clarified that her priority is finding Kiely rather than apprehending anyone who may be involved in the case.

She added:

"We're not looking to bust anybody else or get anybody in trouble. We just want to see our daughter home."

In light of this, the Placer County Sheriff set up an anonymous tip line for people to report any information on Rodni's disappearance without fear of scrutiny or persecution.

In a Facebook Post, the authorities stated:

"(We have) set up a tip line for anyone who may have any information on Kiely Rodni, the teen who went missing early Saturday morning near the Prosser Family Campground."

It added:

"Anyone with any information can call (530) 581-6320 Option 7. You can remain anonymous."

🦋🫶🏽LEG🅰️CY🦋🫶🏽 @iamlegacy23 #KielyRodni it is believe that Kiely has been abducted. We need to share her picture widely! Urgency is needed! Let’s do what we do best. #KielyRodni it is believe that Kiely has been abducted. We need to share her picture widely! Urgency is needed! Let’s do what we do best. https://t.co/ny4NOQbmo3

The Independent reported that Kiely Rodni is 5'7 and 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top and green pants. Her vehicle, a silver 2013 Honda CRV, has the license plate 8YUR127.

