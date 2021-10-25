Kihyun takes over MONSTA X’s Twitter for a fun live chat with fans, trends No. 1 worldwide

Ahead of their new all-English album, The Dreaming, vocalist Kihyun took over MONSTA X’s official Twitter for a fun chat with Monbebes (fandom name). The hashtag #OneDayWithKIHYUN is currently trending at No. 1 on the worldwide Twitter trends list, as fans try to get him to reply to their tweets.

Kihyun had a fun time with Monbebes as the latter tried to get his attention with various things - hilarious Tom Hiddleston memes, sunset pictures, and much more. The idol engaged in Korean and English tweets, leaving fans to tweet more consistently, hoping to get a reply.

#ONEDAY 🚨 Attention MONBEBE 🚨 KIHYUN will be taking over the MONSTA X Twitter account in 30 minutes for a live chat! Start sharing your questions now and makes sure to tag #OneDaywithKIHYUN

MONSTA X’s Twitter erupted as Kihyun took over the account for a ‘menpa’, short for ‘mention party’. The idol came online and quote-retweeted fans’ tweets with answers or comments, making their day.

The menpa session was ahead of their English album, The Dreaming, which also contains their hit single One Day. Hence, the name of the hashtag.

He had cute and fun conversations with Monbebes, calling them “my love”, telling them that he misses them and giving them an I-love-you-too back.

One Korean fan even asked Kihyun if he only reads English, as he replied to English tweets. He then cutely replied, ‘No!!!!’

Check out some Twitter mentions with Kihyun below:

The company had teased “special content” and Kihyun’s live Twitter chat earlier in the day. Four minutes after Kihyun’s last tweet, his solo concept teaser for The Dreaming was released. With four more members’ teasers to go (leader Shownu enlisted in July this year), it seems like individual Twitter chats were the “special content” the agency had planned for Monbebes.

MONSTA X’s The Dreaming will be released on December 10, pre-orders for which have already started. The tracklist for the album includes the Billboard-charting One Day, You Problem, Tied to Your Body, Whispers in the Dark, Blame Me, Secrets, About Last Night, Better, Blow Your Mind and The Dreaming.

The group’s first all-English album was released in February 2020, titled All About Luv. They were the first K-pop group in a decade to release an English album, after the iconic JYJ trio in 2010.

Meanwhile, the group also announced their Korean comeback with the mini album No Limit to be released on November 19, 2 PM KST.

