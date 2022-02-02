Killing Eve shoes: Where to buy, price, and more about the collection ahead of the Season 4 premiere

Just in time for the fourth season of Killing Eve, the show has collaborated with Hunter for a limited-edition capsule. The collection is inspired by the spirit of the show to capture your inner spy.

The show is a beloved series, and on top of the bold action, dark humor, and unbelievable plot twists, the series has always delivered fine outfits. Hunter boots is now teaming up with the AMC show to deliver spy style footwear for fans.

All about the Killing Eve X Hunter Boots collection

The collaboration will bring two new silhouettes, The Chasing and The Hunting, to reference the traditional series of mouse and cat narratives. The description on the official site reads,

"Discover a capsule of two new silhouettes, fusing protection and innovation with bold sophistication,"

The Chasing Boots, named Women's Killing Eve Tall Chasing Boot, are available in three colorways - black, olive, and mawson creek brown. They are knee high boots and cost $395 USD.

The Hunting Boots, named Women's Killing Eve Short Hunting Boot, are available in two colorways - black and olive. These are mid-calf boots which give slightly less coverage and cost $295 USD.

Presale for the collaboration went live on January 28, 2022. After the presale, the boots will now be officially launched globally on February 7, 2022 at Hunter's official website as well as at SSENSE.

The collection incorporates lightweight rubber, stetson leather, and ballistic nylon on the exterior of the shoe. The insides of the shoe have a shearling lining which is vegan and incorporated for warmth and comfort. The Short Hunting boots feature a removable ankle pouch to carry small essentials.

CEO of Hunter Boots, Paolo Porta, in a press release said,

“We are incredibly excited to be collaborating with the cultural phenomenon that is Killing Eve, marrying our utilitarian heritage with the award-winning television series renowned for its empowered fashion moments.” “These innovative boots incorporating recycled materials, strongly express the fusion of function and style, for which all Hunter iconic products are known.”

Executive Producer of the show, Sally Woodward Gentle, also expressed her excitement about the collab in the press release saying, “Hunter is a globally celebrated brand with storied heritage of over 160 years and we are delighted to be collaborating with them on this capsule.” “Their fusion of protection, functionality and style are a perfect fit for the show.”

About Killing Eve

For those unfamiliar with the show, it is a thriller spy show where British intelligence investigator Eve Polastri, played by Sandra Oh, tracks down highly skilled assassin Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer.

The show is inspired by the Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings and has won multiple high-accolades. The show is set to return on February 27, 2022 with its fourth and final season.

Edited by Sabika