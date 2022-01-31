Who invented the Moon boots? All about Giancarlo Zanatta as space-inspired shoes take over Celebs' winters

Space-inspired Moon Boots have been captivated over Celebs’ winters. Recently, many big names like Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Sarah Snyder and Bretman Rock were seen flaunting their Moon Boots in chilling winters.

Reality-TV star Kim Kardashian was even part of their promotional campaign back in 2020.

The resurgence of 2000 trends in recent years has been persistent. Giancarlo’s Moon Boots again became a significant part of contemporary fashion.

All about Giancarlo Zanatta and Moon Boots

The invention of the Moon boots is credited to Giancarlo Zanatta. The footwear was first launched in 1969 by the Italy-based Tecnica Group.

In 1930 Oreste Zanatta, father of Giancarlo, started a small shoe shop that specialized in work boots. Then, in 1960, Giancarlo Zanatta, officially took over the Tecnica shoe factory.

Subsequently, over a decade, the business flourished more in line with ski boots, with the launch of the first Moon Boot, that were quite stylish. The Moon Boots turned out to be twentieth century’s iconic footwear, with the sale of over 25 million pairs.

More about Moon boots

Moon Boots were created after drawing inspiration from anti-gravity boots worn by astronauts during the Apollo 11 mission. Giancarlo then designed these space-age models for the street.

The outcome was a puffy moon boot that became an apres-ski staple. The knee-high puffy shoes are incorporated with PVC trims for insulation.

Late 1990s and early 2000s were the best periods for the space boot trend, which is again gaining momentum.

Even in 2021, one can’t get enough of the original Moon Boot, that still gives it a futuristic feel. For this reason, it remains an everlasting statement-making piece since its launch in 1969. Besides being a high-fashion moment in the early 2000s, it infiltrated various runway shows.

The boots own an impressive list of collaborators, including Chanel and Jeremy Scott. Further, it worked with labels such as Palm Angels and Chloé the previous year, and it's about to do it all again.

Moon Boots keep up their charm with new colors and style variations released from time to time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul