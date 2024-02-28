On February 28, 2024, the anticipation reached its peak as KM Charts unveiled the final winners for 2023 via their official YouTube channel, @KMCHART. Despite being on hiatus, BTS members won big.

In a momentous celebration for BTS and their dedicated fanbase, three members—Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, and Kim Taehyung—affectionately known as 'The Kim Line,' clinched prestigious awards at the KM Chart 4th Season Best Awards.

The triumphant trio of RM, Jin, and V emerged victorious in their respective categories at the KM Chart 4th Season Best Awards.

Fans took to social media to celebrate the win. One fan tweeted, "Kim line stay winning."

Expand Tweet

ARMYs congratulate BTS members for winning at the KM Chart

RM, the leader of the group, claimed the coveted title of Best K-Music Artist, a testament to his influence and impact in the K-POP realm. He released his solo debut album, INDIGO, on December 2, 2022. Meanwhile, V's track Slow Dancing from his solo album Layover earned him the accolade of Best K-Music, showcasing his versatility and musical prowess.

The eldest of the septet, Jin, was recognized as the Best Hot Choice (Male), which solidified his status as a charismatic and sought-after personality in the industry. The Epiphany singer was the first to enlist in the mandatory military service after releasing his debut solo single, The Astronaut.

The KM Chart, organized by the esteemed Korea Management Federation, stands as a credible and impartial K-POP chart. Utilizing precise metadata sourced from South Korea's leading fandom platform, 'MY1PICK,' the award show plays a pivotal role in discerning and evaluating K-POP global trends.

With a comprehensive framework consisting of six categories—K-MUSIC, K-MUSIC ARTIST, HOT CHOICE (Male/Female), and ROOKIE (Male/Female), KM CHART's monthly and quarterly releases have become a bar for industry recognition. The SEASON BEST awards, a crowning glory for the victors, are commemorated with trophies that symbolize the acknowledgment of excellence in their respective categories.

Fans were overjoyed to see the members receive awards for their respective works. They took to social media to congratulate the trio.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are currently fulfilling their national duties at their respective bases and stations.

They will reportedly regroup in 2025 after their mandatory service end. Jin is scheduled to return in June and J-Hope in October of this year, as both of them enlisted before the others. As per the reports, Jin will release his debut solo album in 2024 after his return.