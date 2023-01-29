Kim Min-kyu swoons fans with his dashing looks in the upcoming K-drama, The Heavenly Idol

On January 27, 2023, tvN drama uploaded the third teaser of its upcoming fantasy K-drama, The Heavenly Idol starring Kim Min-kyu and Ko Bo-gyeol, which will premiere on February 15, 10:30 PM KST. Based on a webtoon and web novel, the drama revolves around a priest named Pontifex Lembrary, who accidentally wakes up in the body of a K-pop idol, Woo Yeon-woo, from an underground group called Wild Animal.

With more of the plot unveiling itself in their third teaser, fans loved the hint of a typical body-switch plot that comes with its hilarious intricacies. The story further unfolds when the priest suggests the two return to their original bodies when Woo Yeon-woo denies the offer, being comfortable in the priest's body.

While Priest Lembrary is already having a difficult time trying to keep up with his life as an idol by learning choreographies and acting, at the entrance of Kim Dal, Woo Yeon-woo's die-hard fan as his manager, things get further sticky. Bouncing between the budding romance between Woo Yeon-woo and Kim Dal and the extremely tiring idol life that the priest tries to excel in, the K-drama promises to be a hilarious yet mysterious K-drama that fans can't wait to premiere.

Fans go feral over the new dimension that Kim Min-kyu showcases for his upcoming K-drama, The Heavenly Idol

Unlike his role in Business Proposal, which garnered a lot of attention from K-drama fans outside Korea, Kim Min-kyu in The Heavenly Idol promises to reveal a side of him that fans haven't seen with his previous projects. The quiet and calm composture of Kim Min-kyu as Cha Sung-hoon in Business Proposal is completely contradicted by the macho, bold, and extroverted idol Woo Yeon-woo we see in the drama teaser.

As fans get to witness Kim Min-kyu play a dual role, that of a priest and a K-pop idol, they're intrigued by how the drama will play out and the dimensions of the actor the drama will reveal. Also, given that Min-kyu will be taking the spotlight as the first lead in an intriguing romantic plot entailed in the K-drama, fans can't wait to shower the actor with their love and support for his first main lead in a while.

What makes The Heavenly Idol all the more interesting is that Kim Min-kyu was once a K-pop idol trainee. Last year, during a promotional interview he did with MBC's Radio Star talk show, the actor revealed that for a brief period when he trained to become an idol. He also further disclosed that his fellow trainees included members from the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN.

He abandoned that endeavor after a month due to the overwhelming pull he had to start an acting career and his failure to meet all the requirements for a K-pop idol. Upon hearing this story, many fans talked about how Kim Min-kyu would be as an idol, and The Heavenly Idol is here to answer all their questions.

With less than two weeks away from the release of the much-awaited K-drama, The Heavenly Idol, fans can't wait to witness Kim Min-kyu and his impeccable acting once again.

