Kim Tae-ri, Shin Ye-eun, and others confirmed to star in the upcoming drama Jeong Nyeon

On August 10, 2023, the South Korean media outlet Seoul News 1 confirmed the cast lineup for the upcoming musical and historical drama Jeong Nyeon, which includes actresses Kim Tae-ri, Shin Ye-eun, Ra Mi-ran, and Moon So-ri.

The drama is based on the popular webtoon Jeongnyeonyi, penned by Seo Yi-re and illustrated by Na Mon. On the same day, Management MMM, Studio N, and Npio Entertainment also confirmed the aforementioned casting lineup.

The upcoming Kim Tae-ri drama is set against the backdrop of post-war Korea, specifically in the year 1956. The story unfolds in Mokpo, a coastal city in the southwest. Yoon Jeong-nyeon, a native of Mokpo with an innate singing prowess, faces financial constraints and a lack of formal education.

Nevertheless, she nurtures a fervent desire to join a women's traditional theater troupe and attain significant recognition. Despite the considerable journey ahead, filled with learning and growth, Jeong Nyeon aspires to tackle every challenge and achieve her dreams.

Kim Tae-ri will chronicle the role of an aspiring girl, Yoon Jeong-nyeon, who strives to survive in the post-war era

The upcoming drama Jeong Nyeon will be directed by Jung Ji-in, known for projects such as The Red Sleeve, Hold Me Tight, Tomorrow Victory, and others. The screenplay will be written by webcomic writers Seo Yi-re, Na Mon, and Choi Hyo-bi, recognized for projects like Babysitter and her current work on the highly anticipated A Time Called You.

Kim Tae-ri will portray Yoon Jeong-nyeon, who ekes out a modest existence alongside her mother, Seo Yong-rye, selling clams in Mokpo. Moon So-ri will play the role of Seo Yong-rye, Jeong-nyeon's hardworking mother striving to make ends meet.

Kim Tae-ri's character Jeong-nyeon's aspirations take her to Seoul, where she yearns to join a women's gukguek theatrical company and achieve fame and wealth. A turning point occurs when Yoon Jeong-nyeon witnesses a performance by the Maeran Woman's Gukguek Theater Company, directed by Kang So-bok.

Inspired by the performance, Jeong-nyeon secretly sneaks into the theater company's luggage compartment, beginning her journey as a trainee in Seoul. Here, she encounters Heo Young-seo, an accomplished trainee in singing, dancing, and acting.

Their relationship evolves into a rivalry over time, propelling their shared journey onward. Heo Young-seo, Jeong-nyeon's potential rival, will be played by Shin Ye-eun.

The desires of webtoon fans have finally become reality as they eagerly anticipated Kim Tae-ri's confirmation in the casting lineup for the musical and historical drama.

The upcoming drama's portrayal of diverse characters, a strong female lead, and a female-centric theme is generating excitement among K-drama fans.

Kim Tae-ri's last appearance was in the horror drama Revenant, while Ra Mi-ran portrayed a mother in the drama The Good Bad Mother. Meanwhile, Shin Ye-eun gained momentum through her roles in The Glory and Revenge of Others, and Moon So-ri was last seen in Queen Maker.

Jeong Nyeon is scheduled to begin filming in September 2023 and has a planned premiere in 2024.