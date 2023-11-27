"King of impact": Fans stunned as BTS' Jimin's table at CoCo Ichibanya restaurant in Japan goes viral, leading to a ticketing system

On November 27, 2023, Jimin of BTS made headlines due to his recent trip to Japan. The Like Crazy singer and songwriter traveled to the country with his bandmate Jungkook for a project and visited a restaurant called CURRY HOUSE CoCo ICHIBANYA for dinner. The idol then shared a picture of his time at the restaurant on Instagram on November 25.

As per Twitter user @PJM_data, due to the volume of people trying to acquire the table where Jimin was seated, the restaurant had to come up with a ticketing system to ensure smooth functioning. The idol's fans were in awe of his influence and hailed him as the "King of impact" as they reacted to @PJM_data's post.

"CURRY HOUSE CoCo ICHIBANYA," commonly referred to as "CoCoICHI," is a franchise restaurant that was founded in 1978 in Japan and specializes in Japanese curry rice. The restaurant is famous for allowing customers to create their own CoCoICHI curry by adjusting the quantity of rice, degree of spice, and choosing their own toppings, which are available in around 40 different combinations.

"Japan is Jiminland": Fans react to Jimin's impact on the places he visits

The Serendipity singer is no stranger to setting trends. Fans have often visited the places Jimin has frequented, which has resulted in an increase in tourism and sales for multiple businesses.

In December 2021, Jimin visited Jeju Island while on vacation and his Instagram posts from the trip quickly went viral online. Soon after, visitors began flocking to the mentioned destination in large numbers, following in the singer's footsteps. A few of the main locations were the PODO Museum, Nuwemaru Street, and Snoopy Gardens.

As the number of individuals visiting the island increased, the local businesses quickly began profiting, leading to the government creating unique events that would enhance the fan experience on the island.

Meanwhile, the Japanese restaurant has witnessed a similar phenomenon due to which people have been waiting for about five hours to get a table at CoCo ICHIBANYA. An X user and a BTS ARMY, @pjmpoems13, noted that CoCo ICHIBANYA, the Japanese restaurant has been trending in third place on Google searches and trends in Japan.

The account also revealed that, in order to handle the spike in customer traffic and orders, the restaurant began a ticketing system for Jimin's table at CoCo ICHIBANYA. The table was also only available for a maximum of fifteen minutes for each customer.

Fans were amazed at the global impact of the Serendipity singer and took to social media platforms like Twitter to express their excitement about the situation.

BTS' Jungkook and the Like Crazy singer from the supergroup were spotted at Gimpo International Airport on November 23, 2023.

Fans believe they were traveling to Japan to begin filming a travel documentary and await updates about the same. They speculate that the Serendipity singer and the Standing Next To You singer are making the most of their time before their enlistment in the military.

The much-loved idol is reported to have started his enlistment process as per an announcement by HYBE on November 22, 2023.