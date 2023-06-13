''Knew this was going to happen'': Twitter relieved as The CW cancels Gotham Knights after season 1

The CW's Gotham Knights won't be getting a second season as the series was axed just three months after it was premiered. It is worth noting that The CW didn't issue any reason for pulling the plug on the DC Comics-based drama. However, rumors do suggest the mixed-to-average reviews and the not-so-encouraging ratings most likely played catalysts to the move.

The news was posted on social media by Discussing Film and when netizens saw it, a lot of their reactions seemed like they had expected the show to be axed. They took to Twitter to express how they had predicted this and how they weren't particularly happy with the show as one person even said:

Fan reacting to news shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda) Fans reacting to news shared by DF. (Photo via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Gotham Knights was first aired on The CW on March 14, 2023, with the first season consisting of 13 episodes. The eleventh episode was the last aired one and was released on June 6, 2023. Titled Daddy Issues, it was helmed by America Young on a plot written by Natalie Abrams and Caroline Dries.

The TV series is set to air the 12th episode, titled City of Owls on June 20, 2023, and the final episode, Night of the Owls on June 27, 2023.

Fans react as Gotham Knights is pulled off after the first season

Developed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux, the synopsis of Gotham Knights reads:

“Bruce Wayne is murdered and his adopted son forges an alliance with the children of Batman's enemies. As the city becomes more dangerous, these mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors, known as the Gotham Knights.”

Though the plot held a lot of promise, to viewers, it looked like the execution didn't pave the way for a season two renewal. Deadline stated that The CW is undergoing a business model change and only those shows that boast very high ratings, as per the network’s standards, were the ones that were handed the renewals.

In that context, Superman & Lois, All American, Walker, and All American: Homecoming have been given the next rounds. However, Gotham Knights wasn't as fortunate.

Even though the update is upsetting for some, several other netizens aren’t that surprised. They took to sharing their opinions on the post shared by Discussing Film on Twitter.

Gotham Knights stars the likes of:

Oscar Morgan as Bruce Wayne's adoptive son Turner Hayes

Olivia Rose Keegan as the late Joker’s daughter Duela

Navia Robinson as Gotham Academy’s student and Batman’s sidekick Carrie Kelley / Robin

Fallon Smythe as Harper Row

Tyler DiChiara as Harper’s sibling Cullen Row

Anna Lore as Turner’s bestie Stephanie Brown

Rahart Adams as Gotham Academy’s student Brody March

Misha Collins as Batman’s old friend and Gotham City's DA Harvey Dent

K.K. Moggie, Deja Dee, Lauren Stamile, Damon Dayoub, Sunny Mabrey, and Ethan Embry form the supporting cast. Berlanti Productions, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television are the financiers of the crime drama.

Gotham Knights is slated to air episode 12 on June 20, 2023, on The CW.

