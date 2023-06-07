Gotham Knights episode 11 recap: The identity of Duela finally revealed 

The penultimate episode of Gotham Knights saw a lot of love, reunions, and revelations. There was a major focus on the story of Duela and her true identity, as everyone, including her, believed that the Joker was her father. However, the truth was nothing short of dumfounding. The show Gotham Knights showcases the exploits of the Batman family and many other DC Comics characters.

The recent episode titled Daddy Issues saw the revelation of Duela's real father. Turns out, she was Harvey Dent's daughter and not the Joker's. The episode, directed by America Young and written by Natalie Abrams & Caroline Dries, aired on June 6, 2023, on The CW.

Gotham Knights episode 11 recap: Did Duela kill Harvey Dent?

The 11th episode of the superhero series began with a pillow talk scene between Duela and Turner. She revealed how she used to frequently interact with her father, The Joker, in Arkham Prison. The couple then decided to celebrate their union, so they stole the device the Row siblings had and went to get drunk at a bar. The device was used to detect cops if they ran into them.

Meanwhile, Stephanie went to the GCPD to reveal everything about Lincoln March and his involvement with The Court of Owls. Lincoln showed up and informed her that the GCPD had arrested her father for possession of drugs and that the only way to save her was to snitch on her friends. Thankfully, she chose her friends over her father.

When Turner and Duela were at the bar, her biological mother, Jane Doe, showed up. The weirdest family reunion took place, but Jane wanted to get the reward money for Turner's head. She somehow managed to neutralize him and call the cops on him. On the other hand, she even drugged Harvey Dent and held him as her prisoner.

When Harvey woke up, he found Duela and her mother in front of him. It was shockingly revealed that Harvey had an affair with Jane Doe and that he was Duela's biological father. Harvey tried to explain himself, but an overwhelmed Duela shot him in the chest.

Also, Cullen informed her sister that the cops were very close to arresting Turner as he was laying unconscious in a bar. The cops had almost captured Turner, but at the very last moment, Stephanie, Cullen, and Harper saved him. During this moment, there was a spark between Stephanie and Cullen.

Duela skipped town with her mother, but she was not happy with what she had done. She got to know that Harvey Dent was her father and recklessly shot him point blank. Back in the attic, Cullen and Turner hugged like inseparable brothers. Stephanie and Harper confessed their feeling toward each other and kissed.

The episode ended with Harvey Dent in the hospital. He had been saved because the bullet that was meant to take his life had ricocheted against a Court of Owls bullet inside his front pocket. Unfortunately, the news broadcasted that Harvey had an affair with Jane Doe and Duela was his biological daughter.

This meant that he was going to run into some major trouble because he was running for district attorney against Lincoln March.

Gotham Knights synopsis

The official synopsis of Gotham Knights reads,

"Batman is dead, and a powder keg has ignited Gotham City without the Dark Knight to protect it. In the wake of Bruce Wayne's murder, his adopted son Turner Hayes is framed for his killing. With the charismatic and hard-charging District Attorney Harvey Dent and the GCPD hot on his trail."

It further states,

"Turner must rely on allies including his best friend and formidable coder Stephanie Brown, and unlikely Batman sidekick Carrie Kelley. However, they soon learn there is a larger, more nefarious force at work within Gotham City. This team of mismatched fugitives must band together to become its next generation of saviors known as the Gotham Knights."

Gotham Knights is an American superhero series developed by Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Stoteraux. It first premiered on March 14, 2023, on The CW.

