Servando Hamros death: Gunman arrested as Illinois father is shot to death while playing Pokemon Go with daughter

A man has been charged with killing a father of two at a park in Evanston, Illinois. The victim was 29-year-old Servando Hamros. The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Khiryan Monroe.

As per reports, at the time of the killing, Servando Hamros was playing Pokemon Go with his daughter at the park. Monroe is said to have shot Hamros in the head in front of the victim's six-year-old daughter.

Weeks after the incident, Monroe surrendered to the police. He has been charged with one count of first-degree murder and is currently being held without bail.

Speaking about Monroe's arrest, Servando Camargo, the victim's father, said:

"I just want justice for my son. Hopefully, we'll get justice."

Prosecutors said Hamros was killed after he found Monroe and his girlfriend getting intimate. Hamros reportedly recorded the act on his cell phone. Enraged by this, Monroe went home to get a gun. He then fired around 17 shots, eventually killing Hamros.

Servando Hamros was shot multiple times, say authorities

On July 14, police responded to a call at 9:06 pm about a shooting in the 2100 block of North McCormick Boulevard.

Evanston RoundTable @EvRoundTable A 20-year-old Evanston resident turned himself in to the police earlier this week and was charged with first degree murder in the killing of Servando Hamros, 29. The victim, a father of two daughters, was shot two weeks ago along the North Shore Canal. buff.ly/3vm59rR A 20-year-old Evanston resident turned himself in to the police earlier this week and was charged with first degree murder in the killing of Servando Hamros, 29. The victim, a father of two daughters, was shot two weeks ago along the North Shore Canal. buff.ly/3vm59rR

Upon arriving at the location, the cops found Servando Hamros on the ground near Eggleston Park, which is along the North Shore Channel. Authorities discovered that Hamros was shot several times, including once in the head.

Meanwhile, different narratives of the incident have surfaced. As per initial investigations, the victim was involved in a confrontation with multiple people, leading to several shots being fired.

The Olympian @theolympian The 29-year-old father, Servando Hamros, was playing Pokémon GO with his 6-year-old daughter, his family said. theolympian.com/news/nation-wo… The 29-year-old father, Servando Hamros, was playing Pokémon GO with his 6-year-old daughter, his family said. theolympian.com/news/nation-wo…

Another by the defense attorney, Herb Goldberg, described Servando Hamros as a thief who stole Monroe's and his girlfriend's cell phones and threatened them.

Golberg said:

"(Hamros) cocked that revolver and told them to surrender their stuff, which they did. He then approached again with the revolver when the car stopped and again threatened them with a revolver, with a weapon."

However, Camargo rubbished this claim with the defense and said:

"That's a sorry excuse for an attorney to say that about my son. He would never do that with his daughter. He has a gun license. He just came from the shooting range."

But to solidify their claim, prosecutors revealed that they had video footage of Monroe going to his home to get the gun. In the video, one can see a person stepping out of the home wearing latex gloves and carrying a bag.

However, the family also highlighted the trauma suffered by the young child and maintained that shots were fired at her too.

Wikisin @dailydrama79

wikisin.com/servando-hamro… Servando Hamros was shot in the head on July 14. Both families were in court Wednesday. Hamros' father, Servando Camargo, said he's happy an arrest has been made. Servando Hamros was shot in the head on July 14. Both families were in court Wednesday. Hamros' father, Servando Camargo, said he's happy an arrest has been made.wikisin.com/servando-hamro…

Speaking about the six-year-old child, Servando Hamros' mother said:

"She Facetimed us, 'Daddy's shot, Daddy's shot. Please come help me, please come help me.' And then to see her vomiting on the side of the police car dealing with this is horrible. No child should lose their parent this way and no mother should ever bury their child... for no reason. No reason at all."

The victim was father to a 10-year-old and a six-year-old. His family stated that he recently got a new job as a manager at Culver's and was "really excited" about it.

