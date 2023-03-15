Where was Gotham Knights shot? Filming locations of The CW series explored

Gotham Knights, a brand new crime action series, will make its debut with the pilot episode on Tuesday, March 14, at 9 pm ET, exclusively on The CW. Chad Fiveash, Natalie Abrams, and James Stoteraux have served as developers of the series, which will consist of a total of 12 episodes.

Ever since an official trailer for The CW series was released, it already begun to garner a lot of positive attention, due to its refreshing and interesting storyline and striking locations. The series was shot all over Hamilton, Toronto, Ontario, and Atlanta, Georgia.

The promising cast list for Gotham Knights includes Oscar Morgan, Fallon Smythe, Navia Robinson, Tyler DiChiara, Anna Lore, Olivia Rose Keegan, Misha Collins, Rahart Adams, David Miller, Lauren Stamile, Damon Dayoub and a few others. As per the official synopsis for the series:

"In the wake of Bruce Wayne's death, his adopted son Turner Hayes forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman's enemies when they are all accused of a murder they didn't commit by district attorney Harvey Dent. These kids work in an attempt to clear their names and find out who really killed Bruce Wayne."

The CW's new superhero series Gotham Knights was filmed all across Ontario and Georgia, among others

1) Toronto, Ontario

To shoot the pilot of the new superhero series, the entire production team reportedly set up camp all over the streets of Toronto, Canada, to utilize an array of different streets and neighborhoods all over the city.

Many locals spotted the show's cast and crew filming a number of significant sequences for the pilot, in places including The Keg Steakhouse + Bar at 165 York Street, Drake One Fifty at 150 York Street, and Cactus Club Cafe First Canadian Place at 77 Adelaide Street West.

A few scenes from the pilot were also shot at the campus of the University of Toronto at 27 King’s College Circle. Several sequences were filmed on Adelaide Street West as well.

2) Hamilton, Ontario

Some of the most important sequences for the pilot episode of The CW series were also captured in the port city of Hamilton, situated just 28 miles towards the southwest of Toronto.

The crucial sequence where Bruce Wayne's funeral, showcased in the pilot episode of Gotham Knights, was filmed on location at the Hamilton Cemetery at 777 York Boulevard.

The shooting unit also used different locales all over the city to capture significant parts for the pilot episode, entailing Strathcona Avenue South, King Street East near John Street North, Summer’s Lane, and The Cotton Factory at 270 Sherman Avenue North.

3) Atlanta, Georgia

Despite the pilot episode of Gotham Knights being shot entirely in Ontario, the cast and crew of the series later shifted to Atlanta to shoot most parts of the show. To capture several prominent action scenes, the production company of The CW series used one of the many film studios in the city.

The city is well-known for being the home of an array of top-rated film studios, entailing Areu Bros. Studios, Tyler Perry Studios, EUE/Screen Gems Studio, Trillith Studios and several others.

Catch episode 1 of Gotham Knights season 1 on The CW on March 14, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

