"Knows when to set boundaries": Fans praise Red Velvet's Seulgi for declining an inappropriate TikTok challenge request during a recent fan call

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, fans began to praise Red Velvet's Seulgi after she turned down a request during a recent video fan call. During the fan call session, the attendee asked the idol if she could recreate a viral TikTok dance challenge.

While it's no secret that K-pop idols often participate in TikTok trends and also follow fans' requests on certain challenges, a fan asking Seulgi to do a TikTok trend wasn't an unusual event.

However, the particular trend that the fan requested seemed like it had inappropriate implications through the actions, so the idol refused to do the challenge. Following the circulation of the video on the internet, fans heavily criticized the fan for asking her to follow an inappropriate TikTok dance challenge, since it can be seen as a form of harassment.

Regardless, they were happy about how Seulgi managed the situation and praised her for turning the fan down instead of going along with the request.

Fans are proud of Red Velvet's Seulgi for refusing an inappropriate challenge during a video fan call

After the onset COVID-19, fan signing events, where chosen individuals get their albums personally signed by K-pop idols and also meet them to have a swift conversation, were shifted online. While the pandemic has considerably settled down, the tradition of online fan events continues to roll out due to convenience, increased accessibility, and other such reasons.

One of the trends that has developed among fans interacting with K-pop idols through video fan call events is them asking the idols to recreate specific TikTok trends or dance challenges. Several K-pop idols have gone along with fans' requests, whether they like it or not since they might face criticism for turning them down.

However, there are times when certain fans' requests cross a boundary, and not many K-pop idols are comfortable executing the same. Therefore, fans were happy and praised Red Velvet's Seulgi when she turned down the request made by a netizen during her recent fan call.

During the call, the fan showed her a video of a woman pretending to hold the back of someone's neck while whipping their hand in a manner to indicate that they're slapping the person's butt.

This trend, which is currently popular amongst the Chinese TikTok audience, naturally seemed to have sensual implications to it. Therefore, fans discussed that asking someone to mimic is not only inappropriate but can also stand as a form of sexual harassment. Fans soon called the netizen out for their inappropriate request that seemed to have crossed a boundary.

Additionally, they also took the chance to communicate the fact that K-pop idols' boundaries are often crossed during fan call events. They also expressed that certain netizens fail to acknowledge K-pop idols as fellow humans. Fans shared that K-pop idols are often expected to follow fans' requests and if they don't, they're heavily criticized for the same, which is unfair.

Regardless, they were glad to see Seulgi politely yet firmly reject the fan's request and respect her own boundaries without thinking about the consequences.