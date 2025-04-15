Kool-Aid partners with Nike and NBA star Ja Morant on new collection: All you need to know

Kool-Aid has partnered with Nike and NBA star Ja Morant to make some new sneakers. These sneakers bring together the best of both worlds and will be available in two separate drops this summer.

Kool-Aid has been around for almost 100 years now and is a household name. It makes flavored drink mixes that are not only popular but a staple at this point in most houses. However, the brand hasn't really done much innovation in recent years.

That's about to change, though, as it is collaborating with Nike and NBA star JA Morant this summer to make some fun products.

More on Kool-Aid's collaboration with Nike and Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies star, Ja Morant, is a fan of Kool-Aid and used to have it regularly during his growing-up years in South Carolina. He shared that his grandma used to have them at her house, saying (via Business Wire):

“I remember my grandma always having some Kool-Aid in the fridge and that’s part of my special childhood memories.”

The brand has now partnered with Nike to create sneakers that feature colorways from Ja Morant's favorite flavors - Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Orange, and Lemon Lime. The new collection will be called Nike x Kool-Aid Ja 2 collection.

It features sneakers that are colorful and playful, just like the drinks. It brings together a sense of nostalgia, fun, and energy.

The first drop from this collection will be available in May. It will feature:

A bold, two-tone color gradient inspired by Ja Morant’s favorite Kool-Aid flavors - Blue Raspberry and Cherry, blending into Orange and Lemon Lime on the sole.

The Kool-Aid man breaking through a wall, the iconic “Ohhh Yeah!” catchphrase, Ja’s “12 AM” text, and a glow-in-the-dark outsole.

The second drop will arrive in July 2025 and will feature colors inspired by the red of the Kool-Aid Man:

Colorways inspired by the iconic Kool-Aid red that is synonymous with the Kool-Aid Man

The same signature details as the May drop, including the Kool-Aid man breaking through a wall, the iconic “Ohhh Yeah!” catchphrase, Ja’s “12 AM” text, and a glow-in-the-dark outsole

Availability

The Nike x Kool-Aid Ja 2 sneakers are limited-edition. They will be available on the SNKRS app and select retail stores, starting from May 16. The second drop will arrive in July 2025.

Interested individuals can sign up on the SNKRS app from May 2 to stay updated about the drop and further details.

Kool-Aid launches Mix n' Kicks combo pack

For a limited time only, the brand is launching a Mix n' Kicks combo pack that will allow customers to mix and match four iconic flavors. Customers are known to mix different Kool-Aid flavors, and the brand is now looking to offer that itself.

Marketing Director for Ready to Drink Beverages at Kraft Heinz, Kristina Hannant, said about the Nike collaboration and the new Mix n' Kicks combo:

“For nearly 100 years, Kool-Aid has been a symbol of bold flavor, creativity and fun – bringing people together across generations. Nike and Ja Morant share our passion for self-expression and driving culture, making this collaboration a natural fit.

"We’re always looking for new and exciting ways for fans to celebrate their love for Kool-Aid, and this sneaker collab lets fans mix their kicks and beverages all in one.”

In this Mix n' Kicks combo, customers can win custom Kool-Aid dubraes and laces for their Nike x Kool-Aid Ja 2 sneakers as well. They can visit www.koolaid.com/mixnkicks to win this combo in a giveaway.

