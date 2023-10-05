Larnell Stovall hopes The Continental: From the World of John Wick returns for Season 2 (Exclusive)

The Continental: From the World of John Wick winds up on October 6 (for the time being), when Peacock airs its third episode. Action director Larnell Stovall, however, like several fans, is hoping for a second season.

In an exclusive chat with SK POP, he highlighted how he meets the expectations of John Wick fans, who anticipate movie-level action in a television show. He also previewed what fans can expect on The Continental: From the World of John Wick Night 3!

How does he go about making every action scene different? Find out in this exclusive interview.

There's 56-57 minutes of action in The Continental: From the World of John Wick Night 3, says Larnell Stovall

In our exclusive interview with director Albert Hughes, fans were promised a great deal of action following a 15-minute initial lull. Action Director Larnell Stovall expounded on what they can expect in the remainder of The Continental: From the World of John Wick Night 3:

"Everything was structured and written where you get conclusions to certain battles and certain build-ups you saw coming but hopefully the audience enjoys it. We hopefully gave them just enough to make it feel like this was worth the wait."

He added:

"Hopefully we come back for Season 2 and do it again."

And yes, there's almost an hour of action in the final chapter of The Continental: From the World of John Wick:

"You can expect around 56-57 minutes of action. But it’s not gratuitous action because Albert was a fan of not overstaying your welcome. We tried to keep things gritted and grounded as much as we could. But you know there’s always that 10-15% where you’ve got to over-embellish some things. Just so that you can have a little more fun with it. Keep it exciting."

The franchise is a household name and Keanu Reeves' fight scenes are the stuff of legend. Stovall is amazed that he's a part of the billion-dollar franchise:

"Very excited. I still feel like I have many leaps and bounds to go and grow. But this was definitely a challenge. As you know, the John Wick universe, it’s a billion-dollar franchise now. And the idea of extending it and bringing it into TV format…it’s very intimidating."

Because there's a certain level of action expected from the John Wick franchise, fans expect the same thing on the small screen. This was a challenge Stovall had to overcome in The Continental: From the World of John Wick:

"The audience, they expect the action they see in films, on TV as well. And what most people may not realize is that there is a huge difference as far as the time you have on film in a fight scene, you may have four or five days. In TV, you might have one day. But the results need to be equivalent to the film version."

Upon being told that he managed to achieve a similar effect and asked how he made it happen, Stovall stated the following:

"There is no “I”. It’s always ‘we’ in my opinion. It is because Albert Hughes is an amazing visionary. He knew the tone, the direction, the style he wanted. Kirk Ward, our showrunner, writer, he was clear and concise on the story points and different things. So, we would get together once a week and talk about how long the fight should be, how they’re going to be filmed, the style and design."

Watch the epic conclusion of the first chapter of Winston Scott's story on October 6 on Peacock.