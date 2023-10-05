"It goes sideways" - Albert Hughes previews The Continental: From The World of John Wick Night 3, pitches a spinoff (Exclusive)

The Continental: From the World of John Wick centers around Winston Scott, the iconic figure from the movies, and his ascent to power in the '70s. Executive Producer Albert Hughes directed the first episode of the three-parter and returned to direct the third, which he was kind enough to preview for SK POP.

Clearly a massive fan of the John Wick universe, Hughes even went so far as to pitch a spinoff featuring one of the series' more mysterious figures - The Adjudicator. He also differentiated between Keanu Reeves' character from the film and the protagonist of The Continental: From The World of John Wick - Winston Scott.

Albert Hughes asks viewers to not be fooled by the calm of the first fifteen minutes of The Continental: From the World of John Wick

There is a calm before the storm in the opening minutes of The Continental: From the World of John Wick. Hughes elaborated:

"Don’t be too fooled by comfort in the first 10-15 minutes of Episode 3 because it goes sideways very quick. It goes batsh*t crazy. It goes non-stop. It’s the promise of the premise. I think everybody senses or at least they pretty much know by Episode 2 that Winston’s formed a group to raid the hotel. So what happens during that raid?"

He continued:

"It gets pretty crazy to the very end. And I hope that everybody feels that it was a reward for watching these characters develop and the story develop and there’s now this explosion."

When asked about the difference between Keanu Reeves' John Wick, who sets out for revenge after suffering a personal loss and Winston Scott, the protagonist of the series, Hughes offered an insightful answer:

"Well, I think he’s playing three dimensional chess. He’s always one move ahead of everybody. He’s very clever. He’s shrewd. He’s sardonic. He has a wit. There are all these attributes you can put on him. But he is a very, very clever man. And you never know what he’s actually thinking at face value. He could be saying something but he could be doing something else."

Hughes went on to compare Colin Woodell's Winston Scott to a baby rattlesnake:

"A baby rattlesnake is more dangerous than the adult one because they don’t know they shouldn’t pump all their venom into you. When they pump all their venom into you, you could die. The adult one you can survive."

The Executive Producer of The Continental: From the World of John Wick continued:

"But they [baby rattlesnakes] also leave themselves defenseless now. They have no more venom. They can’t even hunt without venom. They’re defenseless of other predators coming. So, younger Winston has to learn to use his venom in more clever ways than he does when he’s young. Because some of his decisions can blow back on him."

The series may have concluded, but we asked if there was another character from the John Wick Universe deserving of their own spinoff. Without missing a beat, Hughes answered:

"In particular, the most mysterious one to me on John Wick 3 and our show is The Adjudicator. I think she’s a fantastic character because you don’t know too much about her."

Stay tuned to SK POP for more coverage of Night 3 of this Peacock original.