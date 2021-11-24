‘Last Night In Soho’ ending explained: The mirror scene (Spoilers)

Director Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho has lots of fans could reflect upon. It’s a horror film that spins a gripping tale of lust, deception, and tragedy and will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The film has been widely praised for its cinematography and costume design. It has created an eerie feeling that could only be captured through the eccentricities of Edgar Wright.

So how does someone explain its ending?

Here is a breakdown of the ambiguous ending.

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Breaking down ending of Last Night In Soho

The landlady is Alexandra

Anya Taylor-Joy as Alexandra (Image via Focus Features)

The audience must first understand, and again, spoiler ahead, that the landlady who rents out a room to Ellie is Alexandra. She is the same girl who Ellie sees whenever she falls asleep and is transported back to 1960s Soho.

Alexandra admits that she was a “lady of the evening” and saw many men. As a result of her trauma, she killed many of the men she saw. Someone who seemed like an innocent, elderly landlady turned into a woman with a huge secret.

Alexandra didn’t die in the fire (not exactly)

Ellie in Last Night In Soho (Image via Focus Features)

Towards the film’s conclusion, the house is set ablaze, and it seemingly burns Alexandra along with it. However, in the end, Ellie sees an apparition of a young Alexandra in the mirror. All of this is after the fire in the house.

This gives the implication that Alexandra survived the fire. Or at least a piece of her survived. If fans could go deeper existentially, it could be that Alexandra has attached herself to Ellie, where the two have become one symbiotic entity.

This would explain how Ellie was still able to see her after the fire.

Last Night In Soho was a hallucination

Ellie’s dreamscape in the film (Image via Focus Features)

Another theory to explain the ending more simply is that Ellie suffered from a series of hallucinations after moving into her rented space. This might seem like a more disappointing answer to fans, but it looks more plausible.

The reason Ellie saw all of those faceless men in her room, Alexandra in the mirror, and even her own mother is because she has some mental disorder. This would mean lots of her time-traveling in Soho was manufactured in her mind, and the film was a big “gotcha” to the audience.

(This article is based on the author’s personal theories)

