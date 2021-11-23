‘Last Night In Soho’ review: Dark, bloody, and masterfully crafted

The 1960s really were the best of times and the worst of times of the last century. It was the start of both the civil rights movement and the killings of the Kennedy brothers, and Last Night In Soho is able to recapture some of the musical glory of the 60s thanks to Edgar Wright’s direction.

The film centers around a young girl named Ellie Turner who loves the fashion and times of the 60s. After being accepted into London College of Fashion, she is overjoyed but doesn't fit in with everyone else.

With all that being said, let’s discuss why this film is so wonderful.

‘Last Night In Soho’ and why it works so well

The film balances vintage 60s with horror

Anya Taylor-Joy in 'Last Night In Soho' (Image via Focus Features)

The one thing that stands out about this movie is the fact that it blends horror movie macabre with 1960s glossy style. The film resonates with its older viewers due to its aesthetic and approach. It will delight horror fans knowing that there is a plethora of gore and mystery behind its writing.

While most films about the 60s are historical dramas, Last Night In Soho is a psychological thriller. It’s a genre that most would not expect from a movie glorifying the 1960s. Luckily, it doesn't stray away from its main themes.

‘Last Night In Soho’ is something new

Thomasin McKenzie as Ellie Turner (Image via Focus Features)

People have complained that every movie out these days is either a remake or sequel. Last Night In Soho is able to transcend elements of familiarity and create something unique.

The film outlines the simple story of a small-town girl trying to be better than what she is. As a result, she finds something extraordinary beyond her own little corner of the world. The film takes a simple formula and flips it over to create something original.

The film adds a level of seriousness to Edgar Wright’s filmography

Ellie in 'Last Night In Soho' (Focus Features)

One could take aim at the director Edgar Wright and say that before this film, he was known for comedies. He is mostly known for films like Hot Fuzz and The World’s End, and branching out into a new genre is something great for him.

The director now has a range in filmmaking that wasn’t taken to a new level until he made this film. People can only expect to see great things from Wright hereafter. Until his next project, we can all enjoy Last Night In Soho.

