'Last Night in Soho': 3 reasons why Anya Taylor-Joy's hauntingly beautiful film should not be missed

Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho is a psychological horror movie, which is now playing in theaters.

The movie follows the story of Ellie, a fashion designer who moves to the city from the suburbs and begins to have fantastical dreams that transport her back to 1960s Soho. However, she soon finds herself in a dark reality which quickly turns ghastly.

Last Night in Soho has received acclaim for its production design, cinematography, and performances. Here are three reasons why you shouldn't miss this hauntingly beautiful production starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith.

1. The beautiful cinematography of 'Last Night in Soho'

The hauntingly beautiful frames that give off both dark and glittery vibes are the magic of cinematography in Last Night in Soho. The color tones and highlights play an essential role in the time shift in the movie and colorist Asa Shoul has done an amazing job with it.

2. The transporting soundtrack and enthralling vocals by Anya Taylor-Joy

Cinematography and soundtrack are the two components that enable the time-shift in the movie. The soundtrack seeks to evoke two eras, the sounds of 1960s Soho and present-day London.

Taylor-Joy lends her voice for a soulful cover of Petula Clark’s classic “Downtown” for the movie. The song is present in two versions, Acapella and Uptempo. Both versions tell different stories about how the song evolves internally for Sandie, from audition to performance. The tracks are produced by the film’s composer, Steven Brice, who also produced the tracks for Baby Driver and The World’s End.

3. The storyline and direction by Edgar Wright

Last Night In Soho is a film about two women from different timelines who find themselves as one. The plot is creative and intriguing and the psychological horror promises a thrilling, time-traveling adventure. Like Baby Driver, Last Night in Soho is a step into a new genre of films for Wright. Will Last Night in Soho match up to Wright's Baby Driver? Only time will tell.

Don't miss out on Last Night in Soho starring Thomasin McKenzie, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Matt Smith. Catch the film at the nearest theater.

