Laura Bailey of The Last of Us Part 2 reveals threats to newborn son following game leak

The Last of Us Part 2 voice actress Laura Bailey recently divulged some details about her personal life, shocking the internet. On February 2, Naughty Dog, the game's developers, released a documentary that disclosed the details of the game and its development process.

The documentary Grounded II lets the audience experience what went into making the post-apocalyptic action-adventure game. Alongside the process of the video-game development, the documentary also features personal accounts from those involved with the game.

One such account is that of Laura Bailey, who lent her voice to Abby's character, one of the main playable characters in the game.

What did Laura Bailey say in the documentary about The Last of Us Part 2?

The Last of Us Part 2, the second installment to the viral single-player action-adventure game, was released consecutively on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on June 19, 2020, and January 19, 2024.

After the game's release, Naughty Dog released a documentary, Grounded II, to their official YouTube channel. The full-length documentary takes the audience through the game development process and the obstacles they face.

In an instance from the two-hour-long documentary, Laura Bailey, who voices Abby in The Last of Us Part 2, confesses something alarming.

Talking about how people have been reacting to her character in the video game, she says,

"The worst of it, the really hardcore death threats, got passed along, they, you know made sure that they weren’t anyone that like lived close by."

She continues while being visibly upset with the incident,

"Yeah, they were threatening my son who was you know born during all of it. And yeah, it was rough.”

Following the unfortunate account, she added that the incident had taught her "to keep a distance."

Will there be a The Last of Us Part 3?

With the release of The Last of Us Part 2, fans of the video game have been curious if there will be a part 3 to the game. The audience's curiosity was further set ablaze by Neil Druckmann, President of Naughty Dog. In the documentary film, Druckmann says,

“I don’t have a story, but I do have that concept. As exciting as one, as exciting as two, as its own thing, yet has this through line for all three.”

Since then, Druckmann's interest in making a third installment of the popular game has received positive reviews from audiences.

The Last of Us Part 2 is available to play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.