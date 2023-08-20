5 best sports documentaries to watch before Welcome to Wrexham season 2

The sports documentary Welcome to Wrexham, produced by FX, was released in 2022 and quickly became a massive success with audiences. The series centers around Wrexham A.F.C., a Welsh fifth-division club in the U.K.

However, how did a documentary propel a not-so-popular football club to worldwide prominence?

The club was acquired by well-known American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. They decided to create a docu-series about their entire journey with the club, which led to the production of Welcome to Wrexham. The title premiered in August 2022 with an 18-episode first season, with a second season just a month away.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 is set to arrive on FX on September 12, 2023, followed by a subsequent streaming release on Hulu. The second season is set to have 15 episodes and will follow the club's journey since its heart-breaking defeat in the league promotion playoffs.

A still from Welcome to Wrexham (Image via FX)

If you are also a fan of the docuseries and are hooked on catching the next part of the journey for the underdogs, then you'll just need to wait for a few more weeks for the second season to arrive. In the meanwhile, we have curated the perfect list for you to wait out the remaining days.

In this article, we list out some of the best sports documentaries that we think will catch your attention if you loved Welcome to Wrexham.

The Last Dance, Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In and more - 5 sports documentaries to add to your watchlist

1) The Last Dance

The Last Dance (Image via ESPN)

The Last Dance is a limited sports documentary series from the house of ESPN and Netflix. Jason Hehir directed the project with Tom Caffey working on the soundtrack and Thomas McCallum as the director of photography. The series premiered on ESPN on April 19, 2020, and was soon released on Netflix as well for streaming.

The series was a critical success, earning Hehir praise for his direction and editing. It turned out to be the most-watched documentary from ESPN and even won the Primetime Emmy under the documentary category. With an all-access pass to the Chicago Bulls throughout the entire season, The Last Dance offered an in-depth look into Michael Jordan's last season with the Bulls.

2) Shane

Shane (Image via Madman Entertainment)

Shane is an Australian sports documentary film from the house of Madman Entertainment. The 90 minutes long documentary is directed by the collective efforts of David Alrich, Jon Carey and Jackie Munro. The film dropped in Australian theaters on January 6, 2022, and arrived internationally on Prime Videos soon after.

The documentary uses personal as well as archival footage to paint an in-depth portrait of the Australian legend, Shane Warne, who has left behind a legacy in the cricketing world. The film delves into his athletic career, his personal struggles including his divorce, the infamous drug ban, and tabloid popularity.

The official synopsis for the film, on Madman's website, reads as follows:

"For a guy who grew up thinking only of AFL football, it’s almost an accident that Shane Warne became the greatest cricketer of a generation. Not making the grade for AFL proved a pivotal turning point for 19 year-old Shane, driving him to transform himself and master the difficult art of spin bowling."

It adds:

"When success came, so did fame, adulation, money and prestige, but tabloid scandals threatened his career. From the lows of a twelve month ban, he rebuilt his cricket career and his reputation as one of the most ferocious competitors on the planet, admired and revered by millions."

3) Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In (Image via Universal)

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In is a British documentary from the house of Universal. Jason Ferguson, the third son of Alex Ferguson, directed the movie with the writing credits going to Mark Monroe. The documentary premiered at the 2021 Glasgow Film Festival before releasing in theaters and on Prime Videos at the end of May 2021.

The 110 minutes long documentary paints an extensive portrait of Alex Ferguson's life. It recounts his early years in Govan, Glasgow, and moves on to how he got into the magical sport of football and ultimately went on to become one of the most decorated football managers in the world. The film uses archival footage as well as interviews with the man himself and the ones closest to him.

4) Full Swing

Full Swing (Image via Netflix)

Full Swing is an American golfing docu-series from the house of Netflix. PGA Tour collaborated with the media giant to create an eight-episode series that chronicled the entirety of the 2022 season. The series also gives us an in-depth look at the behind-the-scenes of the tournament as well as the players participating.

Full Swing features some of the most prominent golfers like Jordan Spieth, Rory Mcllroy, Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick, and current World No. 1, Scottie Scheffler, among others.

The series premiered on February 15, 2023, with the WM Phoenix Open as the backdrop. It also picked up confirmation for a second season which will follow the 2023 seasons.

5) Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker (Image via Apple TV+)

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker is a tennis documentary from the house of Apple TV+. Directed and written by noteworthy filmmaker, Alex Gibney, the film premiered at the 2023 Berlin Film Festival before releasing on Apple TV+ in two 90 minutes-plus episodes.

The crew followed the person of interest, Boris Becker, for over three years to create an in-depth look at his legacy. The film includes personal interviews with the man himself alongside those closest to him and his peers.

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker puts forth a very intimate as well as decorated portrait of Becker.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 is set to premiere on FX on September 12, 2023.