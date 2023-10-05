Laurence Fox arrested for encouraging vandalism, let go from GB News

Actor Laurence Fox has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras. This comes after he recently made headlines for his misogynistic commentary about journalist Ava Evans. The actor-turned-right-wing political activist has also reportedly been fired from GB News, the channel announced on Wednesday, October 4.

On Thursday, October 5, Fox’s Reclaim Party posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the police were searching the actor's house. Though Fox was not named in the statement sent to Variety by the metropolitan police, they wrote the cause of his arrest. The statement, as per Variety, read:

"On Wednesday 4 October, officers arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of conspiring to commit criminal damage to ULEZ cameras and encouraging or assisting offences to be committed. He was arrested in Stockwell and has been taken to a South London police station where he remains in custody."

What did Laurence Fox do?

Laurence Fox has been involved in two separate incidents of misdemeanor over the past few days. It started with a misogynistic comment about Ava Evans. In his appearance on Dan Wootton’s show, Fox asked what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with Evans, sparking a huge uproar online.

As per BBC, Fox's earlier statement about Ava Evans drew around 8,000 complaints, which led communications regulator Ofcom to launch an investigation.

In a video last Thursday, Fox apologized for his language and accused GB News of being home to "cancel culture."

"GB News had one opportunity, and that opportunity was to stand up and defend free speech, which they haven’t done. So I think now, as they brand themselves the home of free speech, they’re actually the home of cancel culture," he said.

Fellow host Calvin Robinson, who voiced his support for Fox and Wootton, was also sacked by GB News. In a statement on Wednesday, GB News said:

"Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded...As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson."

As for the police case, Fox was arrested for encouraging vandalism. He hit out on the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) cameras, which monitor cars that do not meet the city's emission standards.

In an interview on the video platform Rumble on Tuesday, Laurence Fox encouraged people to tear down these cameras.

"I encourage them to tear down every single camera there is, and I will be joining them," he said.

This led to his arrest on Thursday, October 5. Moreover, there is still an investigation going against Wootton, who was also suspended.