“Leading up to my birthday has been incredibly hard” — Jazmine Sullivan reveals she had a miscarriage in new post

American singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan opened up about her miscarriage in a heartfelt birthday post. One day after turning 38, on April 10, the two-time Grammy winner shared an Instagram Story in which she wrote:

“Whew.. thank yall for ur birthday wishes. Leading up to my birthday has been incredibly hard as I've been thinking abt my mother and missing her more than words can say.”

For context, as reported by People Magazine on April 10, Pamela—Sullivan's mother—passed away on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the age of 64, about four years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

She went on to share:

“Also as I realized I woulda been holding my 2 month old son that I never got to meet. So needless to say I've been down bad. But yesterday I had a massage that helped to release some of the deep pain I've been holding in for a while…”

She concluded the post with:

“So I'm grateful for that. I'm also grateful that so many of you think of me and take the time to write! It's all so beautiful!! Please continue to pray for me as I heal from life's a*s whooping…”

Jazmine Sullivan mourned the loss of her unborn child and her deceased mother

In a heartbreaking birthday message, Jazmine Sullivan revealed that she had recently lost her baby. In her candid post, Sullivan opened up about the pain she has been bearing, including mourning the kid she was never able to touch and grieving the loss of her mother.

She also spoke about the "2-month-old son that I never got to meet" in the same Instagram post. The artist had long been open with her fans about her personal struggles.

While grieving her mother, Jazmine Sullivan also shared heartfelt messages with her followers. On April 24, 2024, just after celebrating her 37th birthday, she dedicated an emotional post to her late mother:

“I miss my mommy! I tried so hard to keep busy for my birthday to distract myself, but I don’t think it works like that. I cried all month. I’ll cry for the rest of my life. But I’ll also smile, laugh and dance in between the tears! So thank God for that!”

The post included a video montage of Sullivan doing a bunch of stuff, like exercising in the gym, celebrating her birthday, singing in a concert, etc.

Two days after Pam Joi Sullivan's passing on July 22, 2023, the Heaux Tales singer announced the devastating news on Instagram, writing:

"I don't have the words yet mommy. So for now I'll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly [blue butterfly emoji] 10/26/58- 07/22/23 [broken heart emoji].”

Earlier, on May 10, 2020—Mother's Day—one year after her mother's diagnosis, Jazmine Sullivan posted on Instagram about how breast cancer "flipped it upside down" in their lives.

She wrote:

"Our days were no longer filled w convos.. but of chemo treatments and hospital visits.... But if being your daughter has taught me one thing it is how to work w something ugly.. and make it a work of art. So that's what we've been doing.. Trying to make beauty of this ugliness."

She continued:

"To watch u handle urself w such grace, wisdom, strength and empathy for others while ur going thru the toughest time in ur life has been the most beautiful thing I've ever witnessed. You mommy, are the prettiest picture, the best lyrics and sweetest melody I've ever heard. And I'm so proud of u and proud to be ur daughter."

As for the father of Jazmine Sullivan’s child, no details have been publicly disclosed. However, she has reportedly been in a relationship with musician Dave Watson.

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More