What happened to Jazmine Sullivan's mom? Tributes pour in as Pam passes away

On Monday, July 24, singer Jazmine Sullivan announced on social media that her mother, Pam Sullivan, had passed away on July 22. She shared an old childhood photo of her mother on Instagram, along with a touching and heartfelt tribute.

In an Instagram post, which she posted on Monday, Jazmine Sullivan wrote a small yet heartfelt tribute to her mother, which read:

"I don’t have the words yet mommy. So for now I’ll say thank you thank you thank you. Rest now butterfly 🦋"

While the exact cause of death is unclear as of yet, the singer, who has repeatedly proven her versatility as an R&B artist, was open about her mother's multiple bouts with breast cancer.

Following this, celebrities and fans came together to pray for Pam Sullivan and send their condolences and love to Jazmine during this devastating time.

Tributes pour in for Pam Sullivan, Jazmine Sullivan's mother, as followers and celebrities send love for the singer

Industry veterans, colleagues, and fans wrote their condolences and prayers under Jazmine Sullivan's Instagram tribute post to her mother. Artists like Tyrese, Sza, and Snoop Dogg also paid their respects to Jazmine's mother and sent love to her for dealing with the loss. The singer's fans also offered their prayers and respects to the deceased.

Celebrities and fans sent their condolences (Image via Instagram/@jazminesullivan)

Jazmine Sullivan revealed that her mother was that one person who influenced her the most

As mentioned earlier, Jazmine Sullivan had been open about her mother's fight with breast cancer and how it affected their relationship and her as a person. She talked to host Janine Rubenstein in a 2021 episode of People magazine's, titled PEOPLE Every Day podcast, stating how it has made the mother and daughter duo even closer.

"We've definitely gotten closer."

She added:

"Obviously you appreciate people more if you even think that you could lose them, but I've been able to reciprocate the love and support that she's given me all my life back to her. And I'm so fulfilled doing that."

The two time Grammy winner also joked about how she takes her mother's advice more seriously following her diagnosis than before. She said:

"[There's] a difference than before the diagnosis, where maybe I might be a little irritated to hear mom's advice, but now I want to hear it...I want to be with her as much as possible. I'm setting up a room in my house for her to come and stay over, making sure she's comfortable."

In addition, the singer talked about how there was "nothing more special" than being there for someone who needed them. She said she was happy to have been given the opportunity to do so.

Jazmine also revealed that her mother's breast cancer battle made her become more vigilant and careful regarding her own health. She said:

"It's scary to have gone through this with your parent and to know that you're more at risk, but what I have learned is that information is key and knowing earlier can do so much more good than harm,"

During last year's Time 100 Gala, when a Hello Beautiful reporter asked Jazmine who influences her, she answered:

"Oh, my mother. she’s actually here today,”

The singer added:

"She is battling breast cancer for the second time, and I am really happy to have her be here. She has encouraged me and influenced me since I was born. So, I'm so glad she could be here."

As tributes and prayers continue to pour in, Jazmine Sullivan is yet to reveal the exact cause of her mother's death.