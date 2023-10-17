League of Legends' HEARTSTEEL: All you need to know about the new virtual boy band featuring EXO's Baekhyun, Tobi Lou, & more

On October 16, 2023, Riot Games announced that EXO's vocalist, Baekhyun, will provide his voice for their brand-new virtual band, HEARTSTEEL. The next virtual band from Riot Games, HEARTSTEEL, will be similar to the popular League of Legends bands such as Pentakill and K/DA.

Ezreal will be voiced by Baekhyun, while Kayn will be portrayed by Cal Scruby, a rapper from Los Angeles who is well renowned for his witty rhymes and eccentric graphics. The part of Sett will be performed by ZI, a singer-songwriter, music producer, artist, and creative director.

K'Sante will be performed by Tobi Lou, a multi-talented musician who has had a big effect on the modern music industry.

HEARTSTEEL joins the ranks of globally acclaimed artists like K/DA, Pentakill, and True Damage as a part of the Riot Games Music (RGM) program. On October 23, 2023, at 11 am ET/8 am PT, HEARTSTEEL will release their debut song, PARANOIA. It will be accessible on YouTube and other prominent streaming platforms, much like all of Riot's previous songs.

EXO Baekhyun's being roped in by Riot Games to give voice to Ezreal in HEARTSTEEL has set the internet ablaze

The reimagined versions of the well-known League of Legends champions are represented in this brand-new group, HEARTSTEEL, which includes the characters of Ezreal (lead vocalist), Kayn (rapper and musician), Aphelios (instrumentalist and songwriter), Yone (producer), K'Sante (co-leader and vocalist), and Sett (co-leader and rapper).

On top of that, the eclectic sound of HEARTSTEEL mixes elements from a wide range of musical genres and eras to forge a distinctive identity. The group's much-awaited first single, PARANOIA, perfectly encapsulates their character-driven poetry and passion.

Maria Egan, the Global Head of Music & Events at Riot Games Entertainment, said that the idea of an all-male band is the result of the wishes and speculations of their fans for a long time.

"Riot’s virtual artists have been some of the most innovative and beloved music moments for our players. The idea of an all-male band has long been speculated on by fans and we’re so excited to bring this fantasy to life. HEARTSTEEL is a deep collaboration between all our talented in-house creative teams and some incredible new artists."

She further added that the supergroup HEARTSTEEL represents the philosophy of Riot Games, which displays their dedication to the game.

"The ethos of HEARTSTEEL is a supergroup of musical soulmates greater than the sum of its parts - a philosophy that our community embodies every day through their dedication to our games."

Meanwhile, the new virtual group with Baekhyun lending his voice to Ezreal is the latest to be added to Riot Games' long list of online communities. In 2018, the firm made a notable announcement about a female group named K/DA, which included (G)I-DLE members Soyeon and Miyeon, Madison Beer, and Jaira Burns.

Furthermore, Pentakill, which has a sizable Spotify following, and the hip-hop group True Damage are more notable acts that fall under the Riot Games' umbrella. With over 750 tracks and over 10 billion streams combined, Riot Games' (RGM) wide variety of virtual artists have amassed an outstanding body of work.

"I'm the new ezreal": Fans cheer as EXO Baekhyun becomes part of the virtual band of the League of Legends championship

The fans of Baekhyun—who are known as EXO-L—are over the moon over this new news. One fan, @rosesrkjm, commented on a post by Kpop Charts that the name of the band, HEARTSTEEL, is befitting since Baekhyun steals their hearts every time. Other fans took to the post by Kpop Charts and expressed their excitement about the news, while a few tweeted individually.

EXO idol Baekhyun's fans are over the moon and await the release of the debut song PARANOIA by the virtual band HEARTSTEEL on October 23, 2023, as they will get to hear the melodious voice of their favorite singer.