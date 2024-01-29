"Leave an impact on your soul forever": Fans react as Anthony Lazaro shares IG stories of Taehyung singing his song “Love Letter”

On January 29, 2024, BANGTAN TV shared the behind-the-scenes video of IU's Love wins all featuring Kim Taehyung, where the duo showcased their offline chemistry. Fans couldn't stop swooning over their memorable moments.

In the behind-the-scenes video for Love wins all Kim Taehyung was spotted singing Anthony Lazaro's Love Letter which soon went viral on social media. The idol sang the romantic song to My Mister actress for their wedding scene in the Love wins all music video.

Meanwhile, as the news spread like wildfire, Anthony Lazaro also shared a series of edits featuring Rainy Days singer singing the Italian singer's song on his Instagram story and account.

Fans started complimenting how the idol's suggestions from 2022 still resonate, and any song BTS' V recommends ends up lingering in their minds for a long time.

Fans can't get enough of BTS' Kim Taehyung singing Love Letter in the behind-the-scenes video for Love wins all

In the behind-the-scenes music video of Love wins all fans can see Kim Taehyung in his tuxedo and IU in her wedding dress singing. As Rainy Days singer approaches IU to embrace her, fans can hear him singing Anthony Lazaro's Love Letter melodiously, perfectly resonating with the atmosphere of the scene.

As soon as fans heard Kim Taehyung singing Love Letter in his soulful voice, they took to social media, complimenting the idol and showering praise on him. Fans also noted that the Love Me Again singer had recommended the song back in 2022.

Moreover, the Italian singer-songwriter based in Hamburg, Anthony Lazaro, released his song Love Letter in 2021. Since V has sung his songs, fans have been sharing how their two favorite and iconic artists are interpreting the same singer.

Anthony Lazaro felt over the moon and took to his Instagram to share a reel where he excitedly captioned his post about V singing his song and continued to repost fan edits related to the Love wins all music video.

Moreover, IU and the Love Me Again singer emerged as the first Asian artists to have their Instagram post surpass ten million likes on Instagram in 2024. Fans continued to shower praise on the duo for their friendship.

Kim Taehyung is currently undergoing three weeks of additional training at the Army General Administration School as he has opted for the Special Duty Team of the Capital Defense Command.

