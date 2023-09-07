"Leave the rest of us alone": Howard Stern draws criticism online as he shares his fears of a new COVID variant followed by a potential lockdown

Popular radio host and media personality Howard Stern has recently shared his fears about the return of COVID-19 alongside another potential lockdown on the Wednesday episode of his Sirius XM radio show.

When a caller asked him if he was making any plans to return to his studio since he has already spent over three years at his home, Stern replied that he is even more scared of a “new COVID wave," meaning the chances of him returning are low. The media personality also shared how he got into a fight with his wife on the same topic and that she called him "paranoid...about getting covid."

“I’m going crazy with this. My wife yelled at me last night. We got into a fight. You know how paranoid I am about getting covid. I haven’t gotten it, and I’m pretty safe, and I really don’t want to get it.”

Howard then claimed how they both had plans to travel, but he decided not to go since he was too "crazy" about the return of the COVID-19 lockdowns. He also shared how he believes he his chances of contracting the COVID-19 virus is more probable than his wife because he is "an older dude."

“Everyone goes, ‘Don’t worry, it’s just a cold for me.’ It’ll probably be way worse. You know what I mean? I mean, I’m the lucky one who will completely fall apart. My wife’s considerably younger than me, as you might have heard. She’s not as concerned about getting Covid as I am, because, you know, I’m an older dude.”

However, as soon as Howard's claims went viral, social media users began slamming him, with many users feeling that he was creating unnecessary panic amongst the masses. One social media user commented under @Outkick’s post on X that if the radio host wishes to go back to follow the lockdown protocols, that should be on him and not others.

Social media users lash out at Howard for making claims about the return of Coronavirus. (Image via Twitter)

Netizens jokingly bid farewell to Howard Stern after he made claims about the return of COVID-19 lockdowns

Several netizens commented that Howard Stern isn't thinking rationally when claiming about the lockdowns coming back again. As such, X users jokingly tweeted how they won't miss him even if he does not plan to go out of his house due to the COVID virus returning. Meanwhile, others made fun of him as they suggested that Howard should be scared of the virus since "he's like 80 years old."

Social media users lash out at Howard for making claims about the return of Coronavirus. (Image via Twitter)

As of now, neither Howard Stern nor his wife has responded to the backlash by the netizens. Meanwhile, the social media users remained furious about his claims and requested the radio show host not to spread such claims that causes panic among the masses.