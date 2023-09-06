Why is Maryland Public Elementary School reinstating mask mandate for third-graders? COVID-19 mask requirements leave netizens agitated

An elementary school in Maryland, Rosemary Hills Elementary School, is reinstating masks as a compulsory measure for all third-graders. All of this happened after several children tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week. Also, the parents of the kids at the Maryland school soon received emails updating them on the revised mask requirements.

The message sent on September 5, 2023, stated:

“This is to inform you that 3 or more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days. We are taking additional steps to keep the school environment as safe as possible for in-person teaching and learning.”

The school letter also stated the various steps being taken, as the letter mentioned that the school has made N95 masks mandatory for all the kids. Apart from that, At-Home rapid kits are being sent to the kids who came into contact with the kids infected with the virus. The Maryland school also stated that they will continue to "reinforce good handwashing procedures."

However, the letter clearly mentioned that the mandate was only for 10 days and that the mask-wearing policy would be revised after that time. The school also requested that the parents keep a watchful eye on the kids, as they recommended getting them tested as soon as they develop symptoms so that the virus does not spread further.

As the Maryland school took the necessary measures, social media users were left agitated, as the decision to reinforce the masks did not sit well with many netizens. At the same time, the school stated that the necessary measures were taken so that staff and students could remain healthy and more people would not catch the virus.

Maryland School’s new rule for kids to wear masks leaves netizens outraged and irritated

As the news of the Maryland school reinforcing masks in school for 10 days went viral on social media, the school received massive backlash, as many even shared the letter and called it “insanity.”

As a social media user @ClayTravis shared the letter on Twitter, here is how the netizens reacted:

Social media users outraged as school in USA reinforces masks in Elementary school after 3 kids tested positive for COVID-19. (Image via Twitter)

While the school continues to receive backlash, neither the Maryland school nor the parents have commented on the matter. It is unknown at this time if COVID-19 has affected more students at the school.