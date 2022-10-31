Produce 101 season 2 contestant Lee Ji-han tragically lost his life during the Itaewon tragedy. The 24-year-old was set to star in an upcoming MBC drama series. The broadcasting company has now postponed filming of the drama following the passing of the actor.

Lee Ji-han was set to star in MBC's Kkokdu’s Gye Jeol (The Season of Kkodeu), and was filming for the drama until the tragic event happened. On October 31, an official from the production team shared that filming for the show has been put on hold and will resume later.

Kkokdu's Gye Jeol is a fantasy romance starring Kim Jung-hyun, who will play a grim reaper, who visits Earth once every 99 years to punish humans, and Im Soo-hyang, a doctor with mysterious abilities. Lee was roped in to play Im Soo-hyang's ex-boyfriend on the show.

MBC postpones filming of new drama starring Lee Ji-han

MBC has ceased filming for their upcoming drama series Kkokdu Gye Jeol for the time being following the death of Lee Ji-han.

The production team shared the news and also informed fans that they also plan to visit Lee's funeral home on that very day. His funeral will take place at the funeral hall of Myongji Hospital on November 1.

Lee, who was filming for his part until recently, has filmed most of his scenes. However, a decision on his replacement has yet to be made.

Park Heeseok, Jo Jinhyung, and Kim Dohyun, who have worked with the late actor on Produce 101 also took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories with him.

The late Lee Ji-han became famous after appearing on the second season of Produce 101 which aired in 2017. He made his acting debut in the 2019 web drama Today Was Another Namhyun Day.

Several artists have postponed their album releases and concerts following the Itaewon tragedy

On October 29, many people gathered at the Itaewon-dong area of Seoul to celebrate Halloween. However, an excessive amount of people present in the area started rushing, causing a stampede, killing at least 150 people, while many were left injured.

In the wake of the Itaewon tragedy, several artists have postponed their album releases and concerts. Korean actors Nam Joo-hyuk, So Ji-sub and Ma Dong-seok have also canceled their film promotions and press events. Meanwhile, broadcasting stations and entertainment agencies have also canceled and postponed all of their upcoming projects and events.

Following the tragedy, South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol announced a period of national mourning until November 5. He conveyed his deep condolences to the victims as well as prayed for the speedy recovery of the people who were injured.

