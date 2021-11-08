Lee Min Ho’s arrival at the LACMA Gala 2021 has fans gushing over him on Twitter

In a surprisingly good turn of events, Lee Min Ho joined the Squid Game’s stars at the LACMA Gala 2021 on November 7. The actor, dressed up in a chic black suit, arrived at the event, much to international fans’ surprise. Loud cheers and camera flashes greeted the King of Hallyu as he took a moment to stop and greet his fans.

K-drama superstar Lee Min Ho stuns fans with his presence on the LACMA Gala 2021

The LACMA Gala 2021 was in honor of legendary American filmmaker Steven Spielberg and prominent artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. The 10th anniversary attracted the most famous stars worldwide. While Squid Game’s Park Hae Soo, Lee Byung Hun, Lee Jung Jae, Jung Woo, Jung Ho Yeon, director Hwang Dong Hyuk, and more attended the gala, it was only fit for Squid Game and Lee Jung Jae fan, Lee Min Ho to attend it too.

The King: Eternal Monarch star stood tall in his 187 cm height, with his signature hairstyle, donning a black and white velvet suit along with a bowtie. He greeted the press and his fans with the widest smiles. He even slowed down the car in which he rolled up at the event and greeted his fans, waving at them.

Another fan recorded the star taking a moment and personally stepping a bit closer for them to have a good look at him. He stood for some pictures and again waved at fans amidst their constant shrieking.

As much as the fans were surprised to see Lee Min Ho, the videos seem like he was too. Even though his popularity far precedes his humble personality, his resume includes multiple classic and legendary K-dramas.

Check out fans’ reactions to the actor at the LACMA Gala 2021:

kaahaani @misskaahaani



#LeeMinHo @ActorLeeMinHo Lee Min Ho reminding us that he was hot, he is hot, and he will always be hot - LACMA 2021 🥺 Lee Min Ho reminding us that he was hot, he is hot, and he will always be hot - LACMA 2021 🥺#LeeMinHo @ActorLeeMinHo https://t.co/w2C75H2gz3

Sof✨ @messyyyy_ No drought season indeed!! Welcome to the Hollywood Lee Minho!!✨ No drought season indeed!! Welcome to the Hollywood Lee Minho!!✨ https://t.co/B9xKayGXcm

Representing the South Korean entertainment industry were also famous K-pop soloist Eric Nam, BLACKPINK’s Jennie, and actor Kang Dong Won. Hollywood A-listers including Dakota Johnson, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Jake Gyllenhal, and more attended the gala’s 10th anniversary. Lee Min Ho even met James Corden and Julia Carey, with Eric Nam by his side.

kaahaani @misskaahaani



#LeeMinHo The way Julia Carey is looking at Lee Min Ho, same girl same 😂 The way Julia Carey is looking at Lee Min Ho, same girl same 😂#LeeMinHo https://t.co/G5Rlm9GlPy

The LACMA Gala 2021 was the first time Lee Min Ho has made a public appearance in a couple of months, prompting fans to trend his pictures on Twitter.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the actor recently wrapped up filming for his upcoming Apple TV+ drama, Pachinko. He also made headlines for allegedly dating MOMOLAND’s Yeonwoo, reports of which were later denied by his agency.

Edited by R. Elahi