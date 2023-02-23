Lee Min-ki and Han Ji-hyun to lead WAVVE's upcoming medical thriller, Look At Me

Lee Min-ki and Han Ji-hyun have confirmed their presence in a new medical mystery thriller, Look At Me. On February 22, through an official announcement, WAVVE shared all the details regarding the upcoming drama and its lead actors. Slated to begin filming in March, Look At Me will be released in the second half of 2023.

WAVVE's Look At Me will follow a plastic surgeon whose reputation as a surgeon takes a hit after an unexpected incident. To repair his image, he began to help crime victims. A substantial portion of the drama will also showcase the reality of the Korean Plastic Surgery industry.

About a famous plastic surgeon, who gets tainted after being entangled in an unexpected incident, seeks the truth of the case as he practices reconstruction surgery for a crime victim. #LeeMinKi and #HanJiHyun are confirmed to lead mystery thriller drama #LookAtMe

Ahn Sang-hoon of Blind (2011) and Empire of Lust (2015) will serve as the show's director. Meanwhile, Hwang Ye-jin of Secret Mother (2018) will be the screenwriter.

Upcoming K-drama Look At Me announces Lee Min-ki and Han Ji-hyun as the leading cast members

lee minki and han jihyun for medical mystery thriller drama 'look at me', confirmed. start filming in march

Lee Min-ki will take on the role of Cha Jung-woo, one of the best surgeons in the nation, who make victims' visuals better through his mastered skills. Look At Me will mark his second confirmed project of 2023 (as of writing); he will also be starring in Behind Your Touch alongside EXO's Suho and Han Ji-min.

The actor is also known for his professionalism and brilliant performances on-screen. Some of Lee Min-ki's best dramas include My Liberation Notes (2022), Because This Is My First Life (2017), The Beauty Inside (2018), and more.

Han Ji-hyun will play Lee Min-hyun, an ace detective in the violent crime department known for her passionate self and empathy for others. The actress is widely known for her roles in the trio seasons of The Penthouse: War in Life (2020-2021), What a Wonderful World (2019), and Cheer Up (2022).

No other details related to the rest of the cast lineup have been shared. However, with filming to commence soon, fans can expect WAVVE to share further information about the release date, broadcasting schedules, and teasers.

Look At Me will be produced by West World Story, the company behind dramas such as Tracer (2022) and Strangers Again (2023). The special visual effects and plastic surgery sequences to be used in the show will be provided by West World mimicking the same technology that was used in All of us Are Dead (2022), Sweet Home (2020-), and The Silent Sea (2021).

Fans are extremely excited to see the unusual pairing of Lee Min-ki and Han Ji-hyun showcasing a thrilling plot on screen and cannot wait for the K-drama to premiere soon.

