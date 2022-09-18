Lee Na-Young set to make her comeback after 3 years

Actress Lee Na-young is set to return to the small screen. On September 15, Lee Na Young was officially announced as the series' protagonist in the new Wavve original series Travel Diary of Park Ha-Kyung (working title).

The show focuses on the experiences of Park Ha-Kyung, a high school teacher who teaches language and arts. While she spends her time surrounded by teens throughout the week, on her weekends she goes on cathartic one-day trips. These weekend trips are filled with fleeting but remarkable experiences which are memorable for her and the people she meets along the way.

Travel Diary of Park Ha-Kyung will begin filming in October.

Lee Na-Young to display the soul of a wanderer in upcoming K-drama

Lee Na-Young is returning to the world of K-dramas with a refreshing new show. The novel show promises to connect with the audience and leave us ruminating about life.

Every person has moments in their life when they feel anxious and just want to retreat away from the gaze of the world. Every person has an urge to escape, whether it's to escape their everyday lives or escape bigger hurdles along the way, failing to escape which often makes them spiral out of control.

For relatable reasons, Park Ha-Kyung wants to travel and get away. On Saturdays, she embarks on one-day excursions and enters the magical world of travel by going where her feet and heart lead her. Travel Diary of Park Ha-Kyung will feature happy tales from a variety of genres, including romance, human interest, altruism, humor, and fantasy.

There is a lot of anticipation for Travel Diary of Park Ha-Kyung since Lee Na-Young will be making her first appearance on television for the first time since she appeared in the internationally acclaimed 2019 tvN drama Romance Is a Bonus Book alongside Lee Jong-Suk.

To make things more special, this will also mark the first drama directed by Lee Jong-Pil, known for his big screen production Samjin Company English Class. Son Mi, a screenwriter who previously collaborated with him on the same movie, will also be a part of this upcoming project.

More about Lee Na-Young

The veteran actress Lee Na-Young, who has now become a household name in the Korean industry, made her debut in 1988 but rose to fame only in 2002 with the critically acclaimed TV series Ruler of Your Own world. After the initial impetus, her career only prospered and she went on to become one of the most popular and highest paid actresses in the Korean industry.

After multiple successful projects on the silver screen, the actress returned to the world of K-dramas with Romance is a Bonus Book in 2019. The star of Beautiful Days played a unique role as a single working mother who is struggling to make a mark in her professional life while also championing through her private battles. The show reverberated with viewers across the world and has now become one of the most acclaimed Korean dramas.

Expectations from Travel Diaries of Park Ha-Kyung are soaring as viewers are excited to see the return of Lee Na-Young in a new light.

