Legendary K-Pop artist BoA exudes dark charisma in comeback teaser

There's good news for BoA fans before the year ends. The veteran singer will be making a comeback on November 22, 2022, with a mini-album titled Forgive Me.

SM Entertainment announced the new project earlier this month, marking the singer's return after a two-year hiatus. They also released a slew of concept images and a teaser video.

The MV teaser features stunning visuals of the singer backed by electric dance and rock instrumentals. A few seconds of the hook can also be heard with glimpses of the choreography just as the video closes out.

Take a look at the teaser images and the album announcement below:

The eye-catching set of images capture a range of the singer's dark, goofy and sultry side, fueling even more excitement among her fans.

Kwon Bo-ah, better known as BoA, made her solo debut in 2000 with SM Entertainment. The South Korean singer, who was only a 13-year-old at the time, went on to become a huge hit in Japan. She is dubbed as the "Queen of K-pop" for having released hits such as Atlantis Princess, Hurricane Venus, and Only One.

BoA's new mini-album Forgive Me to have six tracks, including two self-composed ones

On November 17, SM Entertainment announced that Forgive Me will contain six songs from across the musical spectrum. The tracklist poster revealed that there will be a title song of the same name.

The album will also have two self-composed songs, Sketch and Hope. While the former is a new wave-based pop song, the latter is an acoustic ballad song. Other b-sides include ZIP, a R&B dance genre song, Breathe, a hybrid electronica sound song, and After Midnight, a warm acoustic guitar melody.

As they gave more information about the title track, SM Entertainment said:

"The title song 'Forgive Me', in which BoA directly participated in writing and composing, is a hip-hop dance song with an intense electric guitar sound."

They further added that the video for Forgive Me is based on a powerful performance and BoA's "colorful styling which exists as a strong woman in different historical backgrounds."

Fan's react to MV teaser and images

Jumping BoAs were overjoyed with the announcement of BoA's comeback after a two-year hiatus. The majority of comments on the teaser post said that the fans couldn't wait to see their idol and that the "Queen" was back.

Fans, who address the 36-year-old as 'Mother,' even praised her attention to detail, the visuals and her ability to deliver hits consistently for 22 years.

One fan wrote that the singer "always delivers."

TGIFika @fikaosman

BoA

Deserves claps worldwide @kpopsapphic 20 years in the industry!!!BoADeserves claps worldwide @kpopsapphic 20 years in the industry!!! BoA 👏👏Deserves claps worldwide

💜Starry Night💜 @BoAStarryNight

The 1920s film aesthetic.

With the European Arthouse Cinema aesthetic of the 1960s

With the modern day.



The attention to detail is incredible!!! BoA Official @BoA_Official



BoA 보아 The 3rd Mini Album 〖Forgive Me〗



➫ 2022.11.22 6PM KST



#BoA #보아

#Forgive_Me BoA 보아 'Forgive Me' MV TeaserBoA 보아 The 3rd Mini Album 〖Forgive Me〗➫ 2022.11.22 6PM KST BoA 보아 'Forgive Me' MV TeaserBoA 보아 The 3rd Mini Album 〖Forgive Me〗 ➫ 2022.11.22 6PM KST#BoA #보아 #Forgive_Me https://t.co/TPUBVmXeQS Mixing that...The 1920s film aesthetic.With the European Arthouse Cinema aesthetic of the 1960sWith the modern day.The attention to detail is incredible!!! twitter.com/BoA_Official/s… Mixing that...The 1920s film aesthetic.With the European Arthouse Cinema aesthetic of the 1960sWith the modern day. The attention to detail is incredible!!! twitter.com/BoA_Official/s…

Kwon Bo-ah is scheduled to headline a concert in the Philippines with label mates EXO’s Xiumin and Chen and TVXQ's U-Know and Changmin. The Be You 2: The World Will Care cover will be happening on December 8 and 9, 2022 in Cebu and Manila.

Poll : 0 votes