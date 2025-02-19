“Let’s equally blame the Dad as well” — Netizens react to a Michigan mother's arrest for abandoning her 3 kids in deplorable condition for years

A 34-year-old woman from Michigan was arrested on February 14 for abandoning her three children in her Pontiac apartment for years. According to a report by People Magazine dated February 18, the landlord called the authorities after not seeing the woman from December 2024. He also reported that the woman had not paid rent since October last year.

In a press release on February 17, the Oakland County sheriff's office reported that the Michigan home was in bad condition and filled with garbage. The three kids wore dirty clothes, had no access to hygiene products, and had long toenails and matted hair.

The oldest, a 15-year-old boy, told the authorities that he and his two sisters, aged 12 and 13, were abandoned in 2020 or 2021, and they hadn't attended school since then. Their mother or a stranger would leave them food on their front porch once a week.

The Instagram page @theshaderoom posted the news on the social media app.

One netizen (@x0x0_dollface) commented under the post, saying the kids' father is equally responsible. They said,

"Where is the dad…? Let’s equally blame the Dad as well 😒"

Netizen talks about the Michigan case. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Netizens wondered why the oldest kid hadn't reached out to someone and tried to seek help. One netizen (@crestismuzik) praised the 15-year-old for caring for his siblings for four years.

Netizens talk about the Michigan incident. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Netizens pointed out how, for four years, family members or the school authority didn't search for them. One netizen (@affyofficial) said four years ago that the kids were too small to figure out what to do.

Netizens talk about the Michigan incident. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

Netizens expressed confusion over how nobody, including the neighbors, noticed that something was wrong.

Netizens talk about the Michigan incident. [Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom]

What did the Sheriff and the neighbors say about the Michigan incident?

Abandoned Detroit - Image via Getty

The Oakland County Sheriff, Michael Bouchard, said in the press release on February 17 that he had never seen a case of neglect like this in his entire career. The oldest used to sleep on a mattress on the floor, and his sisters would sleep on pizza boxes.

Calling the situation unacceptable for children, he stated this neglect is deplorable even for animals. He said,

"Throughout my extensive career in this field, I have never encountered a scenario as dire and prolonged as this one, involving abandonment, neglect, and abuse of the highest order. This situation would be deemed deplorable and intolerable for an animal, and it is utterly unacceptable for three children."

One neighbor, Emma Gross, told WXYZ-TV Detroit that the entire neighborhood was upset and in disbelief over this incident. She said,

"Everybody's upset about this ... this is right in our neighborhood, how could something like this happen?"

Ernest Berry, a 60-year-old neighbor, told the Detroit Free Press how "mind-boggling" the Michigan incident is for him. He wondered who paid the water, gas, and light bills and why the neighbors didn't smell anything. He said:

"It's mind boggling ... I can't wrap my brain around it. I wish I could have seen them walk out of the house. Why couldn’t the neighbors smell that? … I know that place had to smell really bad, and what about lights, gas and water? If I've seen these kids out walking. There's not a lot of kids over there."

The Oakland County Sheriff's office has posted on X and Facebook asking people to donate new or slightly used clothes and shoes for the children. The donors are requested to drop off the items at the headquarters on the County campus at 1200 N Telegraph, 38 E., or at the Pontiac substation.

