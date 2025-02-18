What time will Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

The Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale is all set to release this week. The final two episodes of the show, titled Hero or Menace and If This Be My Destiny, will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 12 am PST and will bring a close to the first season of the show. A second season is already confirmed to be in development at Marvel Animation.

Going into the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale, fans can expect Peter to come into his own as a superhero and take on villains built up the entire season.

Alongside that, fans can also expect to see Lonnie Lincoln turn into Tombstone in the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale.

Release timing for the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale explored

As previously mentioned, the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale will premiere at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time in the USA. However, the show will release at varying times in different time zones. The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region:

Date Time Zone Wednesday, February 19, 2025 12:00 am Pacific Standard Time Wednesday, February 19, 2025 03:00 am Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 19, 2025 08:00 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 19, 2025 01:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 19, 2025 06:00 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Wednesday, February 19, 2025 09:00 am Central European Time

Where to watch the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale?

Fans can tune in for the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale on Disney+ in the USA and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, a valid subscription is needed.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Is there a preview for the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale?

As of now, there is no preview for the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale. However, going into it, we can certainly expect a lot to happen. Fans can expect to finally see Spidey swing around in his classic red and blue suit from the comics while also realizing the responsibility of being a hero.

Aside from that, Lonnie Lincoln will further fall into a world of crime. The show has slowly been building up to Lonnie becoming the Tombstone, and it certainly feels like that's something that may happen in the final episode.

Recap of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man episodes 6 to 8

After Lonnie earns the Tombstone nickname, he gets kicked off the school football team, Pearl breaks up with him, and he starts devoting most of his time to the 110th. Elsewhere, Peter makes a plan with Nico and Harry to forge a friendship between the two. However, he has to ditch the plan early as Norman requires Peter at Oscorp due to a break-in taking place.

There, he learns that Daredevil broke into Norman's office, and he warns Peter that his mentor is hiding a secret. Norman later reveals to Peter that he has figured out who is supplying all the villains in New York with weapons, and it is his former colleague Otto Octavius. Peter then gets back home, and Harry accidentally reveals his identity to Nico, which leaves her upset.

Otto then fits Mac Gargan with a scorpion suit, and the gangster attacks the 110th hideout. Peter arrives in time to save the day and fights Gargan but is brutally beaten up by him. Norman then saves Peter in the nick of time with his glider and sets the authorities on Octavius as well. Peter then evaluates his career as a superhero.

He seeks out Norman to get advice, but he tells him that he needs to stop pulling his punches and earn respect. As his crime alert then goes off, the episodes end with Harry revealing a new suit for Peter, made based on his sketches.

For further updates on the Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season finale, stay tuned with us.

