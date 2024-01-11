"Let's give him another award": ARMYs gear up as BTS Jungkook gets nominated in four categories at the 2024 People's Choice Awards

On January 11, 2024, Jeon Jungkook of BTS was nominated in four distinct categories at the 2024 People's Choice Awards. The 26-year-old singer has been nominated for The Male Artist, The Pop Artist, The New Artist, and The Collaboration Song for his debut solo single, Seven, featuring the American rapper Latto.

The BTS fandom erupted with joy upon learning that the golden maknae had earned nominations in four categories. They celebrated his latest feat on X and tweeted to collectively vote for the singer and win him another award that he deserves.

Meanwhile, other male artists nominated for The Male Artist category are Bad Bunny, Jack Harlow, Post Malone, Drake, The Weekend, Luke Combs, and Mogan Wallen.

"I'm so proud": Fans take pride in Jungkook securing four nominations in the American awards show

Fans also observed that Jungkook is the only male solo artist to get a nod in the Pop Artist category which is filled with nominations of female artists. Hollywood heavyweights such as Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate Mcrae, and Taylor Swift, feature on the list along with the golden maknae of BTS.

For the category of The New Artist, Jungkook has been nominated alongside Ice Spice, PINKPANTHERESS, Coi Leroy, Jelly Roll, Peso Pluma, Noah Kahan, and Stephen Sanchez.

The People's Choice Awards is a prestigious ceremony that recognizes international music and television prodigies and talents from all across the world. American fans and the general public vote online to select the winners of the People's Choice Awards, which honors individuals in the entertainment industry.

The 2024 People's Choice Awards, which is all set to celebrate fan favorites in all forms of entertainment, will be hosted by Simu Liu, star of Barbie and Marvel's Shang-Chi. This year's two-hour show will be broadcast live on NBC, Peacock, and E! on February 18, 2024. It will be hosted in the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The BTS ARMY took to X to encourage one another to vote for their favorite idol in all four categories and make him win his first-ever People's Choice Awards as a solo artist.

The nominees for this year demonstrate how much pop culture in 2023 was dictated by women. Only Jungkook of BTS made it to an entirely women-dominated space, since seven of the eight finalists for Pop Artist of the Year are female.

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards is slated to be broadcast LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on NBC, Peacock and E! from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Furthermore, the 2024 People's Choice Awards red carpet pre-show will begin the evening on E! at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT.

Fans can cast their votes for the 2024 People's Choice Awards from Thursday, January 11, to January 19, 2024, at 11:59 pm ET. Through VotePCA.com, fans and admirers from around the globe may cast their ballots online. Votes cast on "Turbo Tuesday," January 16, will be double-counted, for a total of two votes per category, each day.

The calendar year 2023 serves as the eligibility window for all categories for which the winners will be announced in 2024.

BTS took up three accolades at the award show in 2022, including Concert Tour of 2022 and Group of 2022 for Permission To Dance on Stage. As part of Charlie Puth's Left and Right segment, Jungkook also took home the 2022 Collaboration Song Award.

The BTS maknae also became the first and only K-Pop/Korean soloist to take home a People's Choice Award.