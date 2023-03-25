"Let's hope your math is correct": NASA's asteroid passing through Earth claims sparks hilarious reactions online

2023 DZ2, a newly discovered asteroid by NASA, will reportedly safely go past Earth on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 100L+ miles away.
The information was tweeted on March 21 by NASA Asteroid Watch. They explained that while close approaches are regular, a close approach by an asteroid that is 140-310 feet wide, only happens about once a decade.
The news of the 2023 DZ2's discovery and its approaching passing from between the Earth and the moon prompted the internet to come up with funny reactions. One user @michael03523556 hoped that NASA's math was correct, implying that if it is incorrect, the asteroid might hit Earth.
According to EarthSky, astronomers from the Canary Islands’ observatory of La Palma in Spain, discovered 2023 DZ2 in February. Since then, it has been under observation and astronomers have been trying to get a better idea of its orbit and size.
The internet reacts to NASA's newly discovered asteroid that will pass by Earth this weekend
While astronomers have not warned about a possible collision between 2023 DZ2 and Earth, some people on Twitter jokingly expressed their disappointment as they wished to get hit.
Some mentioned Bruce Willis because of his 1998 Sci-Fi/Action film "Armageddon", in which he led a team to save Earth from getting hit by a similar astronomical phenomenon.
NASA discusses 2023 DZ2's distance from Earth and its speed
Astronomers said that although 2023 DZ2 will pass by our planet without causing any damage, there is a slim possibility that it could have an impact on Earth in a few years. DZ2 will miss Earth by 109,758 miles as per NASA’s Center for Near Earth Object Studies. However, it will be closer than the moon as the latter is 238,855 miles away from Earth.
2023 DZ2 has been observed to be moving at 17,403 mph and will make its closest approach to Earth at 3:51 p.m. EDT on March 25.
NASA also explained that astronomers within the International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) are using the opportunity of this close approach to accumulate as much information as possible about 2023 DZ2.
Although the time limit for close observation is short, NASA reported that it is a good practice to learn about planetary defense in case a potential threat from an astronomical occurrence of this sort arises in the future. The agency has been practicing the same with its DART spacecraft.
However, according to EarthSky, early data recorded that DZ2 has a one in a 38 million chance to hit our planet on March 27, 2026. NASA further described that it will possibly cause local damage to the area of impact.
Earlier in March, NASA revealed that it started monitoring 2023 DW, another asteroid about 160 feet in diameter. It poses a very slim chance of hitting Earth on February 14, 2046. But it will probably miss a direct collision with our planet by more than 1.1 million miles.