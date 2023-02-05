When is Snow Moon 2023? Time, date, spiritual meaning, and everything about the phenomenon

According to NASA, the Snow Moon for 2023 will illuminate the North and South American skies at 1:29 pm EST on Sunday, February 5, 2023. In the UK, sky-gazers can catch sight of the phenomenon at around 6:28 pm GMT.

Based on the reports by NASA, the Snow Moon will appear in its full glory around the same time, from early morning on Saturday to early Tuesday morning.

Mark Tarello @mark_tarello #Space PASS IT ON: Full Moon arrives tonight! During the month of February, this Moon is known as the Full Snow Moon. Photo courtesy of Doug DeDecker. #Moon PASS IT ON: Full Moon arrives tonight! During the month of February, this Moon is known as the Full Snow Moon. Photo courtesy of Doug DeDecker. #Moon #Space https://t.co/ftHPMft4Iw

In North America, February is one of the coldest months of the year, which means it holds the highest potential for snowfall. The full moon in February is thus called the snow moon. It got its name from the Old Farmer’s Almanac. The meaning of this unique name for February’s full moon is “frost sparkling in the sun”.

The spiritual significance of the Snow Moon

Each full moon of the year holds its own significance. The Snow Moon, for example, symbolizes change, hope, and growth. The full moon in February appears amid bleak and rough weather of snowfall and snowstorms. However, it also carries a reminder that change is inevitable in this world.

Thus, the snow will melt into a pleasant and gentle embrace of Spring, impliying that patience will make way for the natural balance in nature that comes in due course of time.

Aside from that, the full moon in February also affects the zodiac signs.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Snow Moon will illuminate the home and family life of Taureans, encouraging them to step into the limelight of their private world. They will find pride in pulling things off like a family get-together or a party with grandiosity.

Virgo (August 21 - September 22)

The full moon will invite Virgos to embrace pride and confidence behind closed doors. Virgos are not usually keen on getting attention in an external setting. They would devote the day to themselves by having a self-care day or throwing a celebration in their bubble of blissful solitude.

Capricorn (December 20 - January 20)

Capricorns will be influenced by the moon to pay attention to how they show up for others. They typically take pride in their ability to help others, but it’s also important to check that their loved ones don’t take them for granted. If Capricorns feel like their efforts have not been properly acknowledged, they can voice these feelings on the day of the Snow Moon. They may also find themselves shouldering new financial responsibilities, but it is advised not to overwhelm themselves.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The full moon will prompt Pisceans to consider how they prioritize themselves on a daily basis. They are advised to create some time to pamper themselves on this day, even if it’s in a small way. They can go to a weekly spa or stop by their favorite cafe to grab some scrumptious snacks.

Sagittarius (November 21 - December 19)

The Snow Moon will light up the Sagittarians’ desire to impart knowledge and wisdom to others, and use the day as an ideal time to share their perspectives and philosophies. However, it’s important to engage in discourse with the people who respect them and value their opinions.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 22)

Scorpios will be encouraged to show off any endeavors they have been working on. They are not typically someone to display their talents. However, the day of the full moon in February is the perfect time for them to grace the world with their abilities and let themselves be seen and recognized.

Leo (July 23 - August 21)

Those whose zodiac is Leo will be invited to share their gifts with the people around them. It’s important that they allow themselves to shine, regardless of whoever may feel uncomfortable by it. They must follow their hearts.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancerians will be encouraged to show off the fruits of their labor. They’ll be reminded of their worth on the day of the Snow Moon and are advised to demand more for themselves without any hesitation.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Geminis are usually eager to share their thoughts and ideas with the world. The full moon will inspire them to showcase their knowledge and thoughts amongst their peers. They must engage in conversations that make way for them to lead with confidence and authority.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ariens will be aware of their artistic abilities and passions. Snow Moon Day is the perfect time for them to showcase anything they have been working on recently. They will feel inspired and validated.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The February full moon is the perfect time for Libras to express their love and adoration for the people in their community. They can gather their friends for a game night or art and crafts.

Aquarius (January 19 - February 18)

Aquarians are not exactly fans of loud displays of affection and excessive attention. However, when it comes to their relationships, they like to feel heard and seen. The full moon will encourage them to let their partners know about this feeling. If they feel like their partners are not paying them as much attention as they deserve, they can ask their partners for more acknowledgment and reassurance.

The name for the full moon in February varies across native American tribes. It’s called sleet moon by the Comanche tribe. The Lakota calls it cannapopa wi, meaning “when trees crack because of cold”. February is associated with a lack of food sources, leading to hunger. Hence, the full moon is named atchiulartadsh by the Kalapuya tribe, which means “out of food.”

In the northwestern states of the US, Native Americans refer to the February full moon as the Storm Moon because the month is almost always replete with heavy snow storms. The indigenous Tlingit people from the Pacific Northwest have named it “S’eek Dís,” which translates to English as “Black Bear Moon”.

February’s full moon will reportedly be the smallest full moon in 2023 due to its current position in the orbit. The moon's distance from Earth will make the moon appear as a micro-moon, which is the opposite of a supermoon.

