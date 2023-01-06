Wolf Moon Spiritual Meaning 2023: Time and all about the phenomenon 

The Wolf Moon, or the first Full Moon of the year, is set to take place on January 6, 2023. The phenomenon will be visible on Friday evening at 6:08 PM EST and will reach peak brightness in the UK around 11 PM at night.

According to Elite Daily, a Wolf Moon is also dubbed “micromoon” as the phenomenon takes place when the moon is farthest from the earth. It often appears slightly smaller in size as it stays 252,600 miles away from Earth compared to an average of 238,900 miles.

However, the name “Wolf Moon” does not come from the scientific calculation of the moon’s distance from the earth but from the time of the year when the phenomenon takes place.

As per Vogue, full moon names are often inspired by seasons, weather or animals that are active at this time of the year. Therefore, January’s full moon is referred to as the wolf moon as howls of wolves are often heard during this time.

Native tribes believe that during the month of January, hungry wolves howl towards the direction of the moon for reasons like hunting for food, claiming their territory and making their existence known in front of the human settlement.

Amy Nieskens from the Old Farmer’s Almanac explained that the January full moon mostly appeared when wolves howled in hunger outside Native American villages.

Hence, the association of wolves and the moon started gaining popularity in folklore all around the world, including in German, Scandinavian, and Native American mythology.

A look into the spiritual meaning behind Wolf Moon

The spiritual meaning behind Wolf Moon often represents emotional release, self-reflection and healing

A full moon occurs when the moon moves into its orbit in a way that Earth is placed between the moon and the sun. While the moon and sun face each other, the light of the sun bounces on the moon and falls to Earth.

As per Refinery, the phenomenon between the moon, the sun, and earth represents emotional release, self-reflection, and healing.

The publication notes that around this time intuition reaches its peak, secrets are revealed and clarity gains prominence as the light of the moon exposes matters that are otherwise hidden.

According to Angelical Balance, the spiritual meaning behind January’s Full Moon or Wolf Moon is the courage and strength to make tough choices.

Wolves are known for being fearless animals that are not afraid to take risks. They are known for their ability to communicate with their pack and to protect their territory.

Similarly, the phenomenon depicts the fearlessness one needs at the beginning of a new year to embrace new changes that would require one to make tough decisions. Experts believe the phenomenon offers humans an opportunity for deep self-reflection.

Vogue notes that several astrologers have said that a Wolf Moon can be an emotional time and often to arguments, misunderstandings and tensions in your relationships. Humans can also face difficulty in communicating and expressing themselves due to the culmination of several astrological cycles.

The publication also stated that the phenomenon also brings positive energy and allows humans to analyze their emotions to develop the best choices. It also gives humans the chance to be confident and make tough choices by prioritizing themselves.

