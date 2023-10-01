“Like we would be on her side”: Internet roasts TikToker for deliberate beef over ‘SZA Wack’ meme with the singer

A TikTok user, Mya Farley, famous by the username @vadellor on the video-sharing platform, receives massive backlash online for sharing the SZA Wack meme and beefing with SZA. The TikTok user shared a video on September 15, 2023, in which she shared how she got into a fight with the singer because of sharing the SZA wack meme.

However, internet users did not show support for Mya. They said that her meme was distasteful, and now this video about the beef even adds up to the TikToker's problematic behavior. One of the internet users reacted to the video of Mya and said, "like we would be on her side."

This began in February 2023, when Mya attended SZA's SOS concert. After this, she shared the SZA wack meme, which has been doing rounds for years, and stated that it would be funny to recreate that all over again. However, SZA noticed the meme and reacted by messaging Mya and saying it was hurtful to see this meme.

After this, Mya started answering the famous singer and shared a 3-minute-long video explaining how SZA reacted to it. But, this did not do well with the TikTok users, as several social media users called the creator out and said it wasn't funny.

Social media users roasted TikToker Mya for sharing a video about beef over SZA Wack meme

As internet users came across the brief video of the popular TikTok creator Mya, who talked about her beef with SZA over sharing the SZA Wack meme, social media users started mocking the TikToker. They said that they would never be in support of a person like her. At the same time, others reacted by saying that they don't support people who disrespect innocent celebrities.

The TikTok user shared the video with a caption: "How I live knowing that one of the biggest music artists of the decade personal hate dmed me for an hour straight."

There were several screenshots of the messages the singer sent, and then Mya shared a video explaining what happened.

What did SZA say to Mya for sharing the SZA Wack meme?

The Snooze singer responded to Mya and messaged her on Instagram, in which the singer said,

"I don’t think you realize how fuc*ed that actually is and how hurtful it was back then and how it RUINED my confidence and desire to perform live. Ya’ll not human and it’s sad. Really wish you the best. Love"

The singer further said,

"Before I block you . I jus wanna remind you imma PERSON . Like I have feelings and a life and anxiety like anyone else . it’s really hard to have courage to get up on stage and even wanna do my job . My feelings matter . I don’t bother anyone and being the butt of a joke jus the issue ur popular doesn’t make it better or okay,"

For those unaware, the viral meme is about SZA being called the cringe or bad singer as the meaning of wack is tacky or cringe, and this meme SZA wack is about calling the singer tasteless and bad.