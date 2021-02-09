Lil Uzi and Grimes plan to get chipped together to have “Knowledge of the Gods”

Last week, Lil Uzi made headlines when he got a pink diamond implanted onto his forehead. The rapper announced that he had spent the past four years paying $24 million for an 11-carat natural pink diamond.

Twitter users couldn't keep their calm as hilarious reactions flooded the platform. Marvel fans immediately began comparing Lil Uzi to Vision, the superhero powered by the Mind Stone.

This is hilarious https://t.co/LGiMiisKdz — The Tza (@tace105) February 5, 2021

Lil Uzi ft Grimes

A recent exchange of tweets between Lil Uzi and Grimes has gone viral, as both musicians decided to get brain chips.

Let’s get brain chips — 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒆࿎ (@Grimezsz) February 7, 2021

Lil Uzi and Grimes have clearly become friends while working on music together in recent weeks. The duo now want to take their friendship to the next level by getting chipped together.

Let’s aim for chips by 2022. it’s experimental surgery but if it succeeds we’ll have the knowledge of the Gods haha — 𝑪𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒅𝒆 𝑳𝒖𝒏𝒆࿎ (@Grimezsz) February 7, 2021

The chip being spoken about is none other than Neuralink's experimental ones. The company was founded by Elon Musk, who just so happens to be Grime's partner.

The couple recently even had their first child together.

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

The musicians plan on getting chipped by 2022. At present, the technology is still experimental. Grimes jokingly stated that if the surgery was successful, "we'll have the power of the Gods."

Lil Uzi now seems pretty excited about another implant.

What is Neuralink?

Neuralink is, at the moment, an experimental technology. The long-term goal is to allow humans to interact with machines via this technology.

The device is surgically implanted into the brain, which can then be controlled by the user's thoughts on how to interact and quite possibly control machines.

In a recent post, Elon Musk provided an update about the current developments of the technology. He stated that "we might be able to do initial human trials later this year."

A Twitter user even reached out to the tech magnate, offering to be a participant in the trials for Neuralink. In conjunction with interacting with machines, the device will also aid in studying electrical signals in the brain.

This could help provide solutions for various brain-related diseases that are currently incurable.

Neuralink is working super hard to ensure implant safety & is in close communication with the FDA. If things go well, we might be able to do initial human trials later this year. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2021

In a more recent development, during an interview on the “Good Time Show” on the Clubhouse app, Elon Musk revealed that a Neuralink had been implanted in a monkey’s brain. This device has allowed the primate to play video games using his mind.

He revealed:

“We’ve already got a monkey with a wireless implant in their skull, and the tiny wires, who can play video games using his mind. He’s not uncomfortable, and he doesn’t look weird. And you can’t even see where the neural implant went in. He’s a happy monkey.”

However amusing this may seem, the technology’s main objective is to decrease latency in human-machine communication. Training monkeys to play video games is only the beginning of what this technology could achieve. It has a great deal of potential in the field of neuroanatomy and human-machine communication.