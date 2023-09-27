South Korean ballad and trot singer Lim Young-woong is leading the singer brand reputation rankings for September. The rankings are carefully curated through an analysis of the data collected through singers' media coverage, participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes by the Korean Business Research Institute.

Lim Young-woong tops the list with an impressive brand reputation index of 7,036,663. The My Starry Love singer single-handedly enjoys the popularity of a K-pop group with his hit discography, selling millions of copies globally.

Recently, the singer created a frenzy among fans when he sold out the IM HERO 2023 tour in minutes. More than 3 million people tried to get their hands on the tickets, but only the lucky ones were able to, with many failing to even enter the server due to heavy traffic.

Apart from Lim Young-woong, the rankings feature NewJeans, BTS, and many other K-pop artists.

After Lim Young-woong, NewJeans, and three others join the Top 5

ADOR’s hit girl group NewJeans took the second spot with a staggering brand reputation index of 5,586,045. The girl group has successfully dropped multiple albums since their debut in 2022 and has gained critical acclaim because of their singing abilities, choreographies, and fresh concepts. They are also slated to perform the League of Legends World Anthem this year.

Meanwhile, K-pop superstars BTS held the third position for the September Singer brand reputation index, gathering a score of 5,432,083. SM Entertainment's BLACKPINK rose to fourth place with a brand reputation of 3,416,424 for September. The girls have been touring for a while and, hence, have been sharing exclusive content for the fans.

Lastly, making it to the top 5 on the list is K-pop soloist IU, who, like Lim Woong-young, also enjoys huge popularity among K-pop fans. Despite being a solo artist, IU is renowned for her musical work, songwriting, and popularity. The Celebrity singer is also a successful actress, having starred in several hit K-dramas and films. She recently starred alongside Park Seo-Joon in the film Dream.

Apart from the aforementioned singers and groups, the list of top 30 entries on the list include SEVENTEEN, IVE, Kim Ho Joong, Lee Chan Won, PSY, Young Tak, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, Na Hoon-a, Jeong Dong Won, Kwon Eun Bi, Jeon Somi, NCT, Song Ga In, Kang Daniel, EXO, STAYC, TWICE, AKMU, Sung Si Kyung, aespa, Jang Min Ho, Lee Chae Yeon, and Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon.

NewJeans topped the list last month, with Lim Young-woong and BTS taking the second and third positions, respectively. This month, the artists have maintained their spot in the top 3 as well.