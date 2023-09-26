League of Legends Worlds 2023 official anthem set to be performed by NewJeans

Riot Games made a thrilling announcement today revealing NewJeans as the performing artist for the 2023 League of Legends World Championship anthem named "GODS." The Summoner's Cup is the ultimate prize at the crowning event of LoL esports this year, the Worlds, which will see 22 teams competing in a month-long race from various regions.

This article presents all the crucial details about the Worlds 2023 official anthem and other intriguing aspects that will be shared post-announcement.

NewJeans to present the League of Legends Worlds 2023 anthem "GODS"

NewJeans to perform LoL Worlds 2023 anthem (Image via Riot Games)

On October 3, 2023, at 10 pm PT, fans can check out NewJeans' “GODS” on YouTube or any music streaming platform. The globally renowned, Seoul-based girl band is eagerly awaiting the drop:

“It was a new experience for all of us. It was fun to try a new genre and sound. Through this collaboration, we are happy to present a song that incorporates both NewJeans’ and League of Legends’ unique colors. We hope it brings you a new sense of empowerment."

This year's Worlds song is written by Riot Games' principal composer, Sebastien Najand, and Alex Seaver of Mako. Earlier Worlds anthems like "Legends Never Die," "RISE," and "Awaken" were also penned by them. Furthermore, both musicians collaborated to create multiple soundtracks for the Arcane TV series.

As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of Worlds anthems, Maria Egan, Global Head of Music & Events at Riot Games Entertainment, stated her honor in partnering with NewJeans for Worlds 2023 during this momentous year and a historic breakthrough for the organization.

Maria further said:

“NewJeans joins the ranks of superstars such as Imagine Dragons, Zedd, and Lil Nas X who have helped make the anthem so iconic for our community.”

Less than six months after their debut, NewJeans shook the world with their chart-topping songs "Ditto" and "OMG," smashing records on the Billboard Hot 100. Their prominence extended to Spotify, as they became the fastest K-pop group to reach a billion streams, earning them recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Worlds 2023 music video will tell the story of Deft

"GODS," the music video by NewJeans, will take the audience on a journey through the life of Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu, a prodigious Korean League of Legends professional whose story begins in high school. The plot will culminate with his mind-blowing performance at Worlds 2022.

However, the narrative goes beyond Deft's tale of triumph and chronicles DRX, a team of underdogs, beating all the odds to achieve victory and the title of World Champions.

Carrie Dunn, Global Head of Creative, Esports at Riot Games, said:

“Allies becoming adversaries is a story all athletes can relate to, and we think ‘GODS’ will set the stage for what’s bound to be an incredible Worlds."

The countdown for the League of Legends Worlds 2023's anthem, "GODS," presented by NewJeans, is given below:

With over 1 billion hours watched, League of Legends Worlds is a massive gaming and sporting event that's followed and viewed worldwide. Generating an AMA (average minute audience) of 30 million+ and 73 million+ PCU (peak concurrent users), the tournament is incredibly popular and one of the biggest in the world. The Worlds 2023 is set to start on October 10, 2023, in South Korea.