Lindsey Pearlman's Empire character explored as actress' cause of death is revealed 6 months later

Late American actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed six months after her body was found in California in February 2022.

On August 15, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled her death as a suicide that happened due to "sodium nitrite toxicity."

According to a report obtained by People Magazine, Lindsey's body had "the presence of non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine."

Earlier this year, the actress' body was found inside a vehicle near Runyon Canyon Park after authorities received a radio call to investigate a death near the hiking spot. As per the coroner's report, the Chicago Justice actress' unresponsive body was found on February 18.

Lindsey Pearlman had a breakthrough role in Empire

In the musical drama series Empire, Lindsey Pearlman played the role of Patti Sharp in Season 1's episode nine titled Unto the Breach.

The series, created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong, also stars Terrence Howard, Taraji P. Henson, Jussie Smollett, Bryshere Y. Gray, Trai Byers and Ta'Rhonda Jones.

Lindsey Pearlman went missing on February 13 near Thai Town in Los Angeles at around 12 pm, according to an alert released by the authorities. Officials noted that the actress' friends and family were worried and concerned about her well-being when she didn't return home.

Before her body was found, Pearlman's cousin, Savannah, took to her Twitter handle to announce that the actress was missing. Savannah also gave details about Lindsey's car and her appearance.

Savannah Pearlman @Savannah__P



My uncle is offering a reward that leads to finding her, please keep your eyes open. #LA LA people, my cousin - Lindsey Pearlman - is missing. Her phone last pinged on Sunset blvd.My uncle is offering a reward that leads to finding her, please keep your eyes open. #MissingPerson LA people, my cousin - Lindsey Pearlman - is missing. Her phone last pinged on Sunset blvd. My uncle is offering a reward that leads to finding her, please keep your eyes open. #MissingPerson #LA https://t.co/nQZ9wqpU6R

Lindsey's sister also asked Savannah to share a suicide prevention number on her social media handle.

Savannah Pearlman @Savannah__P



Thank you. Please know that you are never truly alone. Lindsey's sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.Thank you. #LindseyPearlman Please know that you are never truly alone. Lindsey's sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. Thank you. #LindseyPearlman

Lindsey's death announcement was made by her husband, Vance, on his Instagram handle, where he wrote that he was "broken" by the news.

Several other actors including Danielle Pinnock and Elaine Hendrix took to their Twitter handles to mourn the loss of the 43-year-old actress.

Danielle Pinnock @bodycourage I met the most talented people ever in the Chi. We all moved to LA together in hopes of pursuing our dreams. Our community lost Lindsey Pearlman. She was hilarious, goofy AF, stunning, and ridiculously gifted. Just talked to her two weeks ago. It feels surreal that she is gone. I met the most talented people ever in the Chi. We all moved to LA together in hopes of pursuing our dreams. Our community lost Lindsey Pearlman. She was hilarious, goofy AF, stunning, and ridiculously gifted. Just talked to her two weeks ago. It feels surreal that she is gone.

Pearlman started her acting career in 2013, starring in a short television series called Kam Kardashian where she played the role of an animal lover. She later went on to star in several television series and films like Empire, Chicago Justice, Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, General Hospital, The Ms. Pat Show and Vicious, among others.

Her last appearance was in the comedy television series, The Tam and Kevin Show, where she played the role of Mrs. Giving.

