What is Sodium Nitrite? Empire star Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death revealed

Actress Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The coroner confirmed that the actress, who was 43 years old at the time of passing, died by suicide.

According to a report obtained by People magazine, her death was ruled as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity.

The Empire actress was found dead on February 18 (the date listed by the coroner). Lindsey Pearlman was discovered in a vehicle located near the entrance of Runyon Canyon Park, a hiking trail in Hollywood.

According to the report, there was a “presence of non-toxic levels of “lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine,” along with sodium nitrite in Pearlman’s system.

Prior to the Chicago Justice actress’ passing, Pearlman went missing on February 13. Her cousin Savannah informed followers that her phone indicated that she was last seen on Sunset Blvd, 1.5 miles away from where her body was found.

What is sodium nitrite? Lindsey Pearlman dies from intentional overdose

According to the National Library of Medicine, sodium nitrite is a “powerful oxidising agent” that restricts oxygen from being delivered to the body. When consumed, symptoms like hypoxia, dysrhythmias, and change in consciousness levels can be experienced. In the most dangerous cases, a person can die as well.

Elaine Hendrix Ⓥ @elaine4animals UPDATE: Thank you to everyone who shared Lindsey’s missing person report. I’m deeply saddened & stunned to share that she was found deceased. There’s no further info to share at this time. Pls send her friends & family love. UPDATE: Thank you to everyone who shared Lindsey’s missing person report. I’m deeply saddened & stunned to share that she was found deceased. There’s no further info to share at this time. Pls send her friends & family love. 💔

Although the exact number remains unknown, poison centers in the U.S. have reportedly received a frightening number of reports of people consuming the toxic chemical as they attempt to harm themselves. Several countries have found it difficult to keep sodium nitrite away from vulnerable people.

Unfortunately, the substance can be easily bought from Amazon, which has led to many officials and family members of lost ones attempting to sue the large corporation. Seven members of Congress also wrote an open letter to Amazon in February, pleading with the company to restrict sales of the substance.

Danielle Pinnock @bodycourage I met the most talented people ever in the Chi. We all moved to LA together in hopes of pursuing our dreams. Our community lost Lindsey Pearlman. She was hilarious, goofy AF, stunning, and ridiculously gifted. Just talked to her two weeks ago. It feels surreal that she is gone. I met the most talented people ever in the Chi. We all moved to LA together in hopes of pursuing our dreams. Our community lost Lindsey Pearlman. She was hilarious, goofy AF, stunning, and ridiculously gifted. Just talked to her two weeks ago. It feels surreal that she is gone.

Representatives release statement following actress' death

Following her death, Michael Chiaverini, a rep for the late actress, released a statement which read:

“We are deeply saddened by Lindsey Pearlman's passing today. The family has asked for privacy during this difficult time while they process and grieve.”

Savannah Pearlman @Savannah__P



Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to UPDATE: I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance.Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor. UPDATE: I'm deeply sad to report that they have found Lindsey, and it was too late. I have no other information about the location or circumstance.Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress. Please consider a donation to @SanteDOr in her honor.

Pealman’s sister Savannah updated fans after the former’s body was found. Speaking about the actress, Savannah wrote in a tweet:

“Lindsey was a fierce animal advocate and a talented actress.”

She also announced to followers that Santé D'Or, an animal rescue and adoption center located in Los Angeles, will be receiving donations in honor of the late actress.

Savannah Pearlman @Savannah__P



Thank you. Please know that you are never truly alone. Lindsey's sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.Thank you. #LindseyPearlman Please know that you are never truly alone. Lindsey's sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255. Thank you. #LindseyPearlman

Savannah ended her Twitter thread by saying:

“Please know that you are never truly alone. Lindsey's sister has asked that we share the National Suicide Hotline: 1-800-273-8255.”

Pearlman’s husband Vance Smith took to Instagram confirming that she had passed. He wrote:

“The police found Linsey. She’s gone. I’m broken.”

The General Hospital actress is a Chicago native who graduated from The Second City Conservatory where she studied comedy. Apart from appearing on the aforementioned shows, she also landed credits including Sneaky Pete, American Housewife, The Purge, Selena: The Series and also The Ms. Pat Show.

