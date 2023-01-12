Lingo: Why are fans having mixed reactions towards CBS’ newest game show? 

CBS' newest game show, Lingo, recently premiered on the channel, and fans are not shying away from sharing their opinions after watching the pilot episode.

Lingo premiered on January 11, 2023, on Wednesday night at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on CBS. The reality TV game show is hosted by popular drag queen, actor and musician RuPaul Charles.

The recently premiered series is a reboot of an old game show under the same name. Lingo first aired under Syndication in 1987-1988. It then aired in 2002-2007 on Game Show Network and then returned to the same network in 2011. After it was cancelled, the series was recently picked up by CBS.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"In this game show, hosted by the iconic RuPaul, the simplest of words could be worth thousands of dollars. Let's play Lingo!"

The one-hour-long pilot introduced viewers to two teams. Each team will be given a chance to figure out a five-letter word with minimum chances. As the game progresses, the difficulty of the word also increases. At one point, the teams will also have to find a word based on a given clue.

The series featured impressive and competitive gameplay. The team with the highest score advanced to the final showdown. Then two new teams are brought in who compete with one another, and the winner of that game joins the first team in the final showdown.

The teams battled it out against each other for a combined total of $85,000. Some fans who witnessed the game show's return took to social media to share their opinions.

Here's why Lingo fans have mixed reactions to the newly released game show on CBS

Taking to Twitter, some fame claimed that they were happy to see the show return and that it evoked nostalgia. Some fans added that they enjoyed the show. Meanwhile, a few fans claimed that the show was dull and that it seemed like a rip-off of Wordle, a popular online game.

Check out the fan reactions below:

The Quarter Guy | #UnionizeGaming @TheQuarterGuy

I'm sorry, but without the bingo boards, it's just Wordle with extra steps.

And to be perfectly honest, it's the kind of format that works best in daytime, not primetime.



So...that new #Lingo reboot...I'm sorry, but without the bingo boards, it's just Wordle with extra steps.

And to be perfectly honest, it's the kind of format that works best in daytime, not primetime.

RuPaul does a good job hosting, though.

RckNRllnBtch4U @LAURIEmane



Living for #Lingo I was watching this in 2005 and here I am WATCHING IT IM 2023, BRAND NEW, WITH @RuPaul

⚡️Daniel @TheDancuso 🏼 @CBS



“You don’t have to wait 24 hours for your next word, baby—because I want my words NOW!” 🤣



"You don't have to wait 24 hours for your next word, baby—because I want my words NOW!" 🤣

🟩🟨🟩🟨🟩 So happy to see #Lingo back on the air! @RuPaul is the perfect host for it, keeping it fresh and funny 👏🏼 @CBS

Jordan @heelsrule1988 i hate to say it but #LINGO was quite meh i hate to say it but #LINGO was quite meh

People saying #Lingo is a ripoff of Wordle. I remembered watching this game show when it aired on GSN in the mid-2000s by now MAGA nutjob Chuck Woolery.

TheUncleFrosty @TheUncleFrosty



Hmmm. Idk #Lingo seemed a bit dull. Was it bad? No. Was it great? No. It was…dull. If the game itself wasn't fun to play with, it would have sucked.

Don't put it on RuPaul though, he did a good job hosting.

I love Lingo! RuPaul did a great job hosting the revival premiere of the show. #Lingo #CBS

I can vibe with the reboot. Still nostalgic for the old one but I'm enjoying this one. #Lingo

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on Lingo

Hosted by RuPaul Charles from RuPaul's Drag Race, the series featured a lot of fun and witty comments from the drag queen, keeping the viewers at home entertained. The two teams who made it to the final showdown in episode one were Reginald & Rachelle and Mike & Jordan.

The two teams were battling it out for a combined total of $85,000. Although Mike and Jordan seemed to be in the lead at the start, Reginald and Rachelle soon caught up.

CBS @CBS



Please enjoy this sneak peek of one of tonight's words that stumped our contestants... CBS @CBS



Guess the first word from tonight’s episode in the comments and we’ll tell you if you’re right!



Calling all word enthusiasts! We're celebrating the series premiere of #LINGO hosted by @RuPaul with a game of our own…

Guess the first word from tonight's episode in the comments and we'll tell you if you're right!

S - ⬜️-⬜️-⬜️-⬜️

Thanks for playing! Now S-P-A-R-E us your excuses and make sure you're watching tonight's premiere episode of #LINGO hosted by @RuPaul at 9/8c on CBS.

Please enjoy this sneak peek of one of tonight's words that stumped our contestants...

Ultimately, the father and daughter duo were able to figure out the last word on their first try. It was the word BOARD. This allowed them to walk away as the winners of episode one with a massive cash prize.

For viewers who missed the episode, the series will be uploaded on Paramount+ in a day and will be available to stream and watch online.

Lingo airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on CBS. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

